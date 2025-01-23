Uganda: Undercover Corruption - Filthy Rich, Fraudulent Police Constable Alex Katungi Wanted for Fleecing Innocent Ugandans

Kampala — In a chilling tale of lawlessness within the Uganda Police Force, No. 60574 Police Constable (PC) Alex Katungi, attached to the Environmental Police Unit, has been accused of orchestrating a reign of terror across several areas, including Kajjansi, Kitende, Munyonyo, Kasenge, Katale, Nakawuka, Kyengera, Nsanji, and Entebbe. Despite being officially transferred back to headquarters last year, Katungi has brazenly disregarded orders, deploying himself in these areas to extort, brutalize, and threaten unsuspecting Ugandans.

Gunfire, Beatings, and Extortion: A Modus Operandi of Fear

Residents and business owners dealing in clay products have recounted harrowing experiences at the hands of PC Katungi. According to multiple victims, he operates with impunity, brandishing firearms, firing warning shots, and subjecting individuals to degrading and inhumane treatment before demanding bribes ranging from UGX 10 million to UGX 30 million.

"He arrives, pulls out his gun, fires in the air, and immediately puts us in handcuffs. Then comes the beatings, the forced sun torture, and finally the extortion--pay or be thrown into Kajjansi Police Station," narrated Mr. Lubega Abdul Nasser, a local businessman who has suffered under Katungi's tyranny.

Reports indicate that he often operates alone, under the guise of protecting wetlands, but in reality, is on the lookout for vulnerable individuals to exploit. He has allegedly shot innocent citizens, including a young man whom he later compensated with UGX 10 million after local authorities intervened. There have also been multiple instances of him shooting at the tires of caterpillar tractors and Sino trucks to halt construction work before demanding hefty bribes.

One businessman, Kizito in Busabala, was reportedly forced to pay UGX 90 million after Katungi threatened to shut down his operations.

A Fleet of Mystery Vehicles and the 'Police Mafia' Network

PC Katungi reportedly moves in a fleet of vehicles, including a Black posh numberless Range Rover, a white Toyota Noah, and a white Toyota Harrier. These vehicles are often seen at extortion hotspots, with victims alleging that the money he collects is for a well-oiled syndicate of corrupt officers within the police force--mostly his superiors.

Bribes often range between UGX 10 million, UGX 30 million, UGX 90 million, or even UGX 100 million, depending on the size of the wetland property to be degraded.

"Every clay factory in Kajjansi, Lweza, Entebbe, and Munyonyo Expressway has site heads collecting money on his behalf. He claims the money is shared with his bosses, which is why no one dares touch him," a whistleblower revealed.

He has allegedly built a vast protection racket, ensuring that any officer who dares to challenge his illegal operations is swiftly transferred out of their position. Both the Officer in Charge (OC) of Kajjansi and the Divisional Police Commander (DPC) of Entebbe are said to be under his influence, following his directives out of fear of reprisal.

At one point, Katungi even ordered for the arrest of the OC CID Kajjansi, a very senior officer in rank compared to this mere Police Constable--a move that shocked many within the police force.

'I Am Untouchable!' The Boastful Power of a Rogue Officer

PC Katungi has reportedly told many that he is untouchable, citing powerful connections that shield him from scrutiny. He allegedly brags about being closely linked to State House, having married into a first son in law's family, being a close friend of the President's brother and a certain 4 star General as his 'godfather.'

His connections appear to be more than just empty talk.

In July 2024, he was part of an exclusive entourage that accompanied Hon. Francis Mwesigwa Rukutana to his introduction ceremony in Rubare. However, it has since emerged that Katungi is the one who personally brought Hon. Rukutana's wife as Bride No. 30 and that he is a brother to the bride.

During this high-profile ceremony, he was seen in the company of notable figures such as Ntungamo LC5 Chairperson Mr. Sam Muchunguzi Rwakugooba, Major Sam Rukundo Reabukwitsi, and Fred Muhindo.

Additionally, he goes around boasting that he orders Uganda's wealthy elites to attend his private functions, including business moguls like Hamis Kigundu (Ham), Kellen Kayonga, Sudhir and others to show up under his command.

A Dark Past: From Flying Squad Fugitive to Environmental Police Tyrant

This is not the first time Katungi has been at the center of controversy. In 2017, when the Military Intelligence dismantled the feared Flying Squad, Katungi was among those who went into hiding.

According to reports from Chimp Reports (October 28, 2017) and The Ugandan (October 30, 2017), he was implicated in armed robberies and kidnappings under the then-infamous Flying Squad.

It remains a mystery how he managed to resurface within the police force and rise to his current position.

Fake Titles, Fake Deals, and Criminal Activities

Despite being a mere Police Constable, Katungi falsely claims to be the Chief Head of NEMA, a title he fraudulently uses to extort money from businesses and landowners.

In addition, he is a fake gold dealer operating in Munyonyo, with numerous investors accusing him of conning them out of millions.

He has also been linked to theft of a firearm--stealing a pistol from an officer named Buchan, which was later recovered by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

From 'Protector' to Land Grabber: The Kajjansi Wetland Scandal

Perhaps the most hypocritical aspect of Katungi's operations is his claim to be protecting wetlands, yet he has reportedly built a multi-billion hotel in a wetland along the road to Kajjansi Airstrip.

The land, originally public property, was allegedly grabbed using his powerful connections.

Will IGP Abasi Byakagaba Act?

With Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abasi Byakagaba at the helm, Ugandans are watching closely to see if the police leadership will take action against this rogue officer.

His long list of crimes -- from extortion, illegal detention, torture, and misuse of firearms to land grabbing and corruption -- makes him one of the most dangerous law enforcement officers in Uganda today.

If no action is taken, it will reinforce the perception that the Uganda Police Force harbors a deep-seated culture of impunity, where powerful officers can operate above the law.

The victims of PC Katungi's brutality are pleading with the government to open a special inquiry into his conduct and bring him to justice.

Will the IGP fulfill his mandate to protect and serve Ugandans, or will PC Alex Katungi continue his unchecked rampage?

Only time will tell.