Angola: Vice-President Lays Foundation Stone for Cine Estúdio Facelift

22 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — Angolan Vice-President Esperança da Costa on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the rehabilitation of the Cine Estúdio in Namibe, which will be transformed into a cultural centre.

The infrastructure work is part of the Moçâmedes Bay redevelopment project and will be carried out by Genea Angola over a period of eight months.

According to Genea Angola's director, Yuri Almeida, they are committed to carrying out the work because of what it represents not only for the city, but also for the country.

It's an emblematic work, but unfortunately it was suspended in 1975, and fortunately now we're going to be able to complete this project, so we're committed to carrying it out and completing it on time, not only for the city but also for the country,' said Almeida.

The Cine Estúdio, considered an emblematic landmark of the city of Moçâmedes, began construction in 1974, but work was suspended in 1975.

The building has around 400 seats, as well as a restaurant and a shopping area. MGM/SC/AMP

