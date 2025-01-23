Liberia: Minister Paye Accuses Officials of Mineral Law Violations - Urges Mining Reforms

Monrovia — Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye has accused high-ranking government officials, including legislators, of undermining Liberia's mineral sector by engaging in practices explicitly prohibited by law.

Speaking at the formal launch of the "Strengthening Inclusive Governance and Accountability in Liberia's Natural Resources Sector" project in Monrovia on January 22, 2025, Minister Paye revealed systemic violations of mineral laws, including the acquisition of mineral rights by government officials. The project, implemented by Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) with funding from the Irish Government, aims to enhance governance and accountability in the natural resources sector.

Minister Paye stated that Liberia's mining laws bar public officials such as senators, representatives, ministers, superintendents, the president, and the vice president from acquiring mineral rights. However, he claimed this restriction has been ignored for years, leading to significant economic losses for the country.

"Many people, including some in the public sector, do not know that I, the Minister of Mines, cannot even acquire a mineral right. Yet, senators, representatives, ministers, superintendents, the president, and the vice president are not eligible for that right, but it has been happening over the years," Minister Paye stated.

Although he refrained from naming individuals, the minister underscored the adverse impact of such violations on the economy and called for adherence to mining laws to maximize revenue for governance and development.

Minister Paye criticized past concession practices where individuals profited at the expense of the country by transferring concessions without ensuring long-term benefits for Liberia. He emphasized that the administration of President Joseph Boakai is committed to reforming this model, ensuring that such changes are both practical and sustainable.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy, as the regulator, is not even decentralized. Many mining agents and inspectors lack the technical understanding of mining operations," Minister Paye said, adding that this shortfall has hindered effective monitoring and evaluation of mining activities.

To address these challenges, the ministry is recruiting 15 mining engineers to strengthen oversight. Minister Paye urged the new recruits to remain bold and committed to enforcing compliance with the law, despite potential intimidation by illegal miners.

The minister lamented the longstanding issue of idle assets held by concessionaires, describing it as a "sad story for Liberia," especially when concessions generate millions of dollars while the national budget struggles to meet basic development needs.

Minister Paye expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of illicit mining in Liberia, emphasizing the government's obligation to enforce international treaties protecting the mining sector. He compared Liberia's Class 'A' license fees to those of Sierra Leone, revealing a stark disparity. Liberia charges $50,000 for a 25-year concession, equivalent to $2,000 annually, while Sierra Leone charges $1 million for the same period.

"Imagine, someone pays $50,000 for a 25-year concession. This is unacceptable, and we are working to change this narrative," he said. He cited an example from late 2024, when a single concession generated over $22 million from gold mining, yet Liberia received less than $700,000 in benefits.

Minister Paye also noted that the ministry is reviewing concession licenses, canceling those found non-compliant, and making adjustments to improve the sector. He stressed the importance of community engagement to foster collaboration and address grievances effectively.

Minister Paye acknowledged the support of Liberia's international partners, including the governments of Ireland, Sweden, and the European Union (EU), in strengthening the natural resources sector. He called for collective efforts from the government, donors, and stakeholders to ensure the sector's growth and sustainability.