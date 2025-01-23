Angola: Camel Population Increases in Caraculo Tourism Project

Moçâmedes — The tourism project of Caraculo located in southern Namibe, received 101 camels from the United Arab Emirates last year, which have adapted well to the climate and allowed a reproduction rate that has exceeded expectations.

According to the Minister of Environment, Ana Paula de Carvalho, there has been an increase of 26 animals from the original number, with many more in gestation.

Ana Paula de Carvalho made the statement during a visit to the site by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança Costa, who was briefed on the development of the project, which aims to promote tourism in the region.

The Minister added that this is a species that has adapted "very well", which means that the area has favorable conditions for hosting this species, as it is considered to be an asset not only from an environmental point of view, but also for tourism and agriculture.

According to the Minister, the reproduction is currently being monitored from a health point of view so that the main objective of promoting tourism can be achieved.

That's why the technical station at Caraculo Zoo, where the camels are kept, is not yet open to visitors.

The project is part of a public-private partnership that also involves the authorities of the United Arab Emirates and the government of Namibe, with the aim of breeding camels to attract and promote tourism in the desert region of Namibe and to produce fruits associated with the microclimate of the Angolan territory.

The Caraculo Zootechnical Station was selected and approved by the UAE delegation to implement the camel breeding project.

Water boreholes have been constructed on the site, with a submersible pump collection system with tanks and a gravity system with a capacity of 20,000 litres of water.

The project includes the experimental planting of sorghum and fodder grass to feed the animals, with the support of the Moçâmedes Agricultural Research Institute and the municipality of Bibala.

The visit of the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, to the province of Namibe takes place within the framework of the meeting of the Multisectoral Commission for the Protection of the World Cultural Heritage.