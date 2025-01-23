Liberia: Cari Accused of Witch Hunt and Illegal Dismissals

Gbarnga — The administration of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI), led by its Director General, Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah, is facing accusations of engaging in a witch hunt and wrongfully dismissing employees in Bong County.

Reports suggest that Dr. Karnuah, who was recently appointed by President Joseph Boakai after a contentious vetting process, has been targeting staff members hired under the leadership of former Officer-in-Charge Paulette Findley. The strained relationship between Dr. Karnuah and Madam Findley appears to have fueled these actions.

In a recent staff meeting, Dr. Karnuah reportedly argued that Madam Findley, who served as Acting Head of the institute during former President George Weah's administration, lacked the authority to recruit employees. However, critics believe this claim is being used as a pretext to dismiss individuals for personal or political reasons.

Obe Smith, the Assistant Public Relations Officer at CARI, is among the dismissed employees. Sources allege that Smith's termination was influenced by the critical stance his radio station, Voice of Bong 103.5 MHz, has taken on development issues in the Boakai administration. Smith's dismissal has sparked public outrage, with many condemning Dr. Karnuah's actions as politically motivated.

Dr. Karnuah's tenure has been marked by allegations of political interference, with claims that he is leveraging his ties to Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye to remove employees perceived as unsupportive of the government's agenda. Critics accuse him of transforming the institute into a political battleground, undermining its mandate of advancing agricultural research.

"It's our government, and I can dismiss anyone who doesn't align with our development agenda," Dr. Karnuah allegedly stated in conversations with staff. This perceived authoritarian approach has heightened tensions at CARI, with staff members reportedly planning protests and other forms of resistance against the director's decisions.

The dismissal of Obe Smith has drawn widespread criticism, with citizens and local leaders expressing concern over the potential consequences for CARI's stability and the broader agricultural sector. Some community members fear that Dr. Karnuah's actions could derail the institute's progress and plunge it into further chaos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When contacted for comments, Dr. Karnuah dismissed the allegations, stating, "If those who feel aggrieved believe they have been wrongfully dismissed, they should follow the legal process and take their cases to the Civil Service Agency (CSA) in Gbarnga or Monrovia. I have important work to focus on, and I'm not here to address baseless accusations from journalists."