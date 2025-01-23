Sudan: North Darfur Government - Al-Fasher Will Remain Resistant to Those Who Target It

Al-Fasher — The government of North Darfur State affirmed that the city of Al-Fasher will remain steadfast and resistant to those who target it, God willing, thanks to the cohesion of the Armed Forces, the Joint Force, the Police Force, the General Intelligence Service, the Self-Defense Force and the mobilized forces, who work in complete harmony and cohesion, in addition to the great popular support of the state's masses for these forces.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday in the name of the Governor of North Darfur, Al-Hafiz Bakhit Mohamed, the state's government renewed its determination to continue serious efforts to support the Battle of Dignity, and for the city of Al Fasher to remain a beacon of resistance and steadfastness.

The government of North Darfur State pointed out that the forces are ready to deter anyone who dares to harm Al-Fasher, and downplayed the threats of the Rapid Support Militia that it circulated in its statement issued earlier regarding the fall of Al-Fasher.

It said that the militia statement affirmed the extent of the state of collapse that this outlaw militia has reached, after the painful blows it received from the brave men of the Armed Forces, and the forces supporting it in the desert axis, and all the sites in Sudan, considering at the same time, their alleged statement, nothing more than a media war to raise the morale of the remnants of their forces that fled in panic in the desert.