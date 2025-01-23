Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Celebrates Graduation of 17 Cadets in Qatar

Doha, Qatar — Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur attended a graduation ceremony in Doha for 17 Somali cadets who completed various military training programs, the Somali government announced Wednesday.

Nur, accompanied by a delegation, expressed his gratitude to the Qatari government for the training provided to these Somali youth. He congratulated the cadets on their success and dedication during their military training.

"These cadets will join the Somali National Army and play a significant role in military operations, contributing to the security and liberation of our country's territories," Nur said.

He emphasized that the new military skills and knowledge gained by the cadets are vital for Somalia's national defense and liberation efforts.

The defense minister also highlighted the growing partnership between Somalia and Qatar, noting that such training initiatives are part of broader efforts to enhance Somalia's military capabilities.

The visit by the defense minister aims to further strengthen cooperation in security, military training, and the development of Somalia's defense services.