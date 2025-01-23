Zimbabwe: ZMC Adjusts Accreditation Hours for Today

23 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has adjusted its accreditation operating hours for today, 23 January 2025.

In a statement, ZMC said services at their Harare headquarters will only be available from 8 am to 1pm today.

"This temporary adjustment is necessary to maintain the efficiency of our operations," reads the statement.

The commission reassured media practitioners and other stakeholders that normal operating hours, from 8 am to 4:30pm, will resume tomorrow, Friday the 24th of January.

ZMC thanked stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.