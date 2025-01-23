Zimbabwe: ZMC Adjusts Accreditation Hours for Today

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has adjusted its accreditation operating hours for today, 23 January 2025.

In a statement, ZMC said services at their Harare headquarters will only be available from 8 am to 1pm today.

"This temporary adjustment is necessary to maintain the efficiency of our operations," reads the statement.

The commission reassured media practitioners and other stakeholders that normal operating hours, from 8 am to 4:30pm, will resume tomorrow, Friday the 24th of January.

ZMC thanked stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation.