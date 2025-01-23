Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Sponsors 20 Nigerians for Umrah

As part of its dedication to promoting Islamic unity and facilitating access to Islam's most sacred sites for Muslims around the world, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Abuja hosted a farewell ceremony for 20 Nigerian pilgrims selected for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Programme for Umrah 2025.

In a statement, it said the ceremony, which was held under the leadership of His Excellency Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, highlighted the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to supporting Muslims and fostering spiritual connections through pilgrimage.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Al-Ghamdi expressed profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their steadfast dedication to Islam's holy sites.

He praised their exceptional leadership in enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and ensuring that their journey to the sacred sites is both spiritually fulfilling and logistically seamless.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince have prioritised the well-being of pilgrims, viewing it as a sacred duty and an immense honour. Through this programme and other initiatives, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen bonds of brotherhood among Muslims while ensuring their comfort and safety during their spiritual journey," he said.

Ambassador Al-Ghamdi revealed that the kingdom had invested over $100 billion in the recent expansion and modernisation of the Two Holy Mosques.

He said these ambitious projects, encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced crowd management systems, and cutting-edge technology, reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to accommodating the increasing number of pilgrims visiting Makkah and Madinah each year.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the kingdom's laws and regulations, designed to maintain order and ensure the safety and comfort of all pilgrims.

The guests expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and prayed that Allah continues to protect him for the generous hospitality provided by the Kingdom's leadership in serving Islam and Muslims and serving the House of God and the Holy Land.

