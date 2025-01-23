Ethiopia: Flights Surge As Ethiopian Israelis Visiting Homeland En Messe

BE'ERI — Ethiopian Airlines flights are consistently full as a growing number of Ethiopian Israelis seek to reconnect with their ancestral homeland. "They are eager to understand the current situation in Ethiopia, and many are even investing in property there for future visits," stated Ambassador Belaynesh Zevadia in a recent interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs the South African region Director and Former Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Belaynesh Zevadia emphasized the vital role of Ethiopian-Israeli citizens in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Born in Ethiopia herself, Amb. Belaynesh expressed her unwavering dedication to fostering these relationships throughout her tenure.

"Every development in Ethiopia passed through my desk at the ministry," she remarked. Despite initial reservations about leading the Eastern African department, her deep[1]rooted connection to her homeland fueled her unwavering commitment. One of her notable achievements is the successful export of Ethiopian avocados to Europe, facilitated by MASHAV (Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation), marking a significant economic milestone.

Amb. Belaynesh recounted the historic visits between the Israeli and Ethiopian Prime Ministers: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Ethiopia in 2016 and the subsequent visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Israel. "I was deeply involved in every village and school, seeking to understand the people's sentiments towards Israel and exploring avenues for mutual cooperation," she shared.

The Ambassador highlighted the profound historical and cultural ties that bind Ethiopia and Israel, dating back to the era of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon. She noted that many Ethiopians consider Israel their second home, with approximately 160,000 Ethiopian-born individuals or children of Ethiopian families residing in Israel.

"Everyone yearns to stay informed about developments in Ethiopia," she remarked, underscoring the enduring emotional connection. Ethiopian Airlines has significantly expanded its flight offerings to accommodate the growing demand from those eager to reconnect with their roots.

"Ethiopian Airlines flights are consistently full as people travel to visit their homeland," she observed. Ethiopian Israelis have made significant contributions across various sectors in Israel, including the military, politics, and academia.

"Many now serve in the Israeli army and hold positions in government," she acknowledged, recognizing the community's achievements and sacrifices, including the loss of 31 Ethiopian-Israeli soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending Israel.

In conclusion, Amb. Belaynesh expressed her deep affection for both Ethiopia and Israel, eagerly anticipating her next visit to Ethiopia after a two-year absence. She extended her congratulations to President Taye Atske Selassie, wishing him continued success in his leadership role. Her unwavering passion for strengthening ties between the two nations reflects the profound connections that Ethiopian Israelis cultivate within their communities.