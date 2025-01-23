Namibia: Health Ministry Recalls Fabupharm Scrub

23 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has recalled a facial scrub due to quality concerns.

The chlorhexidine 4% 20L product is manufactured by Fabupharm at Otjiwarongo.

According to a letter written by the ministry's deputy director of operations, Barnabas Iitula, on 16 January, the product was recalled following numerous complaints from end-users.

"This product is being recalled, with immediate effect, due to numerous complaints received from end-users, citing the scrub's light pink colour, formation of sedimentation and it does not form foam," Iitula wrote.

The recall specifically targets batch numbers 2402092R, 2401144R, and 241138 of the chlorhexidine 4% Scrub 20L (stock code 0620486), sold under the brand name chlorhexidine 4% Scrub 20L.

"All other batches displaying the same effects are also equally recalled," Iitula said.

The ministry urged all facilities to immediately cease use and return all affected chlorhexidine 4% scrub to the Central Medical Store. The deadline for returns is Thursday, 26 February.

"It is important to adhere to the stated deadline date, due to the dynamics of reverse logistics," stated a representative from the directorate.

"No stock of the stated or affected batches shall be accepted after the closing date."

Ministry of Health and Social Services spokesperson Walter Kamaya says the notice was issued by the pharmaceutical service.

