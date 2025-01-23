Ethiopia: Tractor-Based Farming Significantly Rising in Ethiopia - MOA

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) announced that the rate of tractor-based farming has increased significantly, rising from 5.7% in 2020 to 25% currently.

MoA's Agricultural Mechanization Representative, Eshetu Hunde, told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the rate of using tractors for farming activities has grown rapidly over the past five years.

Expanding agricultural mechanization at the individual farmer level is challenging due to the high cost of equipment, with a single combine harvester costing around 40 million Birr. Thus, the preferable approach is to encourage a greater involvement of investors or organized youth groups, he said.

According to Eshetu, productivity has increased in areas where agricultural work is supported by technology. Farmers have been harvesting adopting agricultural technologies since the 2024/2025 harvesting seasons, leading to improved efficiency and yields. He pointed out that the ministry's 10-year strategic plan aims to increase the current number of tractors, approximately 20,000, to 65,000, and efforts are underway to achieve this goal.

Few years ago, there were less than 500 combine harvesters and now, they have reached 2,700 with a plan to increase to 15,000 in the near future. Accordingly, he said that efforts are being put in place to ensure that farmers have sufficient access and awareness of these technologies.

He noted that the country is expanding agricultural mechanization to enhance production, quality, and decrease pre and post-harvest losses as the supply and service delivery of technologies has been improved over the past years.

He further said that the duty-free import of agricultural machinery has contributed to the sector's development and since the government allowed duty-free imports of machinery in 2020, many technologies have been entering the country.

"Large and variety of machinery entering the country, many mechanization service providers are emerging, and investors providing rental services are engaging with farmers."

He recalled that there were about 5,000 tractors five years ago and this number has now grown to 20,000.

Agricultural mechanization including the use of tractors is widely implemented in the Oromia state while expanding to all states, according to him.

He noted that five million hectares of land was cultivated using tractors during the Kiremt(rainy) season and the government is working to cultivate 11 million hectares of land by using tractors as stipulated under the 10-year strategic plan.