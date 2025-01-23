Kenya: Parliament Amends Anti-Corruption Laws to Expedite Graft Cases

Nairobi — Parliament has introduced the Anti-Corruption Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at accelerating the hearing and determination of corruption cases in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The Bill seeks to amend several key statutes, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act, the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Witness Protection Act, among others.

If adopted, it will address growing concerns over the slow pace of corruption cases in the judiciary and propose significant changes to expedite proceedings.

Notably, the Bill includes provisions for more stringent timelines for hearing appeals in corruption cases.

The proposed Bill has inserted a new section 4A in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, which mandates that an appeal arising from a decision made by a special magistrate must be heard and determined within three months from the date of filing, as far as practicable.

"An appeal arising from the decision of a special magistrate shall be heard and determined, as far as is practicable in the circumstances, within three months from the date of filing the appeal," it read in part.

Furthermore, any second appeal to the Court of Appeal should be resolved within six months from the date of filing, ensuring faster justice for cases involving corruption and economic crimes.

Additionally, the Bill proposes a change to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act, specifically to Section 23A, aimed at limiting delays in hearings.

The amendment states that the court shall not grant adjournments for corruption-related cases except in compelling and exceptional circumstances, making it harder for parties to delay proceedings.

Presently, the judiciary has come under sharp criticism from lawyers accusing it of hoarding justice as well as snail speed in sorting corruption cases.