Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Process Progressing Well - House Speaker

ADDIS ABABA- The ongoing National Dialogue process is progressing positively, according to House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo. He emphasized the critical role of national consensus in safeguarding Ethiopia's national interests.

Yesterday, the HoPR launched its second parliamentary citizen consultative forum, focusing on "National Consensus for Sustainable Peace and Prosperity."

In his keynote address, Speaker Tagesse highlighted the importance of strengthening national consensus to secure Ethiopia's sovereignty and national interest. He underlined the need for present generations to cultivate tolerance, unity, and common understanding, mirroring the efforts of their forefathers/mothers who maintained national unity by overcoming differences and combating common enemies.

Speaker Tagesse stressed that Ethiopians must approach political, social, and economic issues peacefully and constitutionally. He stated that the nation's continued success hinges on fostering national consensus through tolerance, equality, and the unwavering protection of national interests. He urged citizens to engage in continuous and peaceful discussions on unresolved issues.

Regarding the ongoing National Dialogue, Speaker Tagesse reported positive progress.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has successfully finalized agenda collection and participant identification in ten states and two city administrations.

The process is also progressing well in the eleventh state.

He urged all Ethiopians to actively participate in the National Dialogue commission's discussions to ensure its success and facilitate consensus on key national agendas.

The consultative meeting, attended by senior officials, members of parliament, university presidents, scholars, and other stakeholders, is currently underway.

It focuses on challenges related to national consensus, the role of national consensus in future nation-building, and other relevant issues.