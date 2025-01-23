Namibia: We Have a Solid Case - Amupanda On Redline

Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda says he has a strong case in his bid to have the 1 200-kilometre veterinary cordon fence, commonly known as the redline, declared unconstitutional.

The fence at the centre of the legal challenge was erected in 1896.

Amupanda was undergoing cross-examination by advocate Raymond Heathcote in the Windhoek High Court, who on Wednesday described the case as "comical" and a mere political campaign.

The case was filed in 2021 after Amupanda's meat worth N$1 000 was confiscated by agriculture ministry officials at the Oshivelo checkpoint while he was travelling to Windhoek.

It is prohibited to transport meat, milk, livestock, or any animal products south of the fence boundary.

Amupanda says the redline is not sanctioned by any law and is a colonial construct designed to restrict native people from moving from the north to the south of Namibia in a degrading manner.

"Your political campaign has come to an end. You will not win this case," Heathcote told Amupanda.

In response, Amupanda stated that the case, filed in 2021, was not political, adding that he intended to pursue it further. He emphasised that Namibia is a unitary state.

"That is a perfect political speech, sir. I'm going to vote for you. You're such a good politician. But you're not going to win this case," Heathcote retorted.

"It is a pity that you think this is political. People were killed at the redline, lives were lost. We have people in our families who are still traumatised because of what happened at the redline," Amupanda said, adding that his case is well-argued.

Amupanda has also disputed evidence presented by the government claiming that 33 271 permanent jobs would be lost if the redline were removed.

He contends that the defendants are defending the status quo because it benefits capitalists' interests.

The cross-examination is set to continue on Thursday.

Advocate Mbushandje Ntinda is representing Amupanda on instructions from Kadhila Amoomo.