South Africa: Police Arrest Four Lesotho Foreign Nationals for Triple Murder in Kanana

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — Kanana police worked around the clock to identify and arrest four men for the triple murder of three males between the ages of 25 and 38. It is alleged that on Saturday evening, 18 January 2025, a fight broke out between Basotho nationals at a tavern in Extension 3 in Kanana, close to Orkney. Initial information indicated that the one group overpowered the other and forced five victims into a vehicle and kidnapped them. They drove to the nearby Schoonspruit River where they assaulted these victims. One of the victims escaped and four others were thrown into the river. One of the victims swam to safety, whilst three others went missing.

The matter was reported to the police, who immediately searched for the victims, who could not be found. Police divers were activated the next day, Sunday, 19 January 2025, to assist with the search operation. The first body was recovered by police divers early on Monday morning, 20 January 2025, approximately 800m downstream from the initial crime scene. A second body was recovered at midday on Tuesday, 21 January about 650m downstream and the last body was recovered later the same day at about 16:40 about 1.5km downstream from the crime scene.

Excellent investigations by the Detectives led to the arrest of the first suspect on Monday, 20 January 2025. Three more suspects were also identified and arrested. Mosweu Letsie (32), Tumisang Khoachone (21), Tshidiso Mohloboli (18) and Itumeleng Mosweunyane (24) appeared before the Orkney Magistrates' Court between Monday, 20 and Wednesday, 22 January 2025, on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). They were all remanded in custody until Monday, 27 January 2025, for a formal bail application.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, congratulated the team for working around the clock to identify and arrest the alleged criminals and retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the river. He sent a strong warning that lawlessness will not be tolerated and said criminals will face the full might of the law.