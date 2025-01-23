South Africa: Employee Remanded in Custody for Allegedly Unlawfully Using the Company's Fleet Card

22 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

MPUMALANGA — Joseph Sibitane (51) was remanded in custody after a brief court appearance in Delmas Magistrate's Court today. His matter was postponed to tomorrow, Thursday, 23 January 2025, for bail application.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, by Delmas police after coordination with the Hawks Middelburg based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The suspect allegedly used the company's fleet card (s) for his own and accomplice's benefit.

The unauthorised transactions that were made from October to November 2022 caused his employer an actual loss of R935 301.00.

The suspect joined his 48 year-old co-accused, who was arrested today, Wednesday, 22 January 2025, by Middelburg based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The second suspect, who was out on R15 000 bail for another fraud case, was arrested after appearing in Middelburg Magistrate's Court this afternoon on another case.

The second suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Delmas Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Thursday, 23 January 2025, for the current case.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber, welcomed the arrest and re-affirmed the Directorate's resolve to investigate all cases within their mandate.

