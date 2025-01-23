Rwanda: What to Know As Govt Revises Anti-Corruption Policy

The Anti-corruption policy, established in 2012, is undergoing significant amendments to address emerging forms of corruption, according to Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja.

Speaking to the Lower House's Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs as lawmakers reviewed the 2023/2024 report by the Office of the Ombudsman, on January 21, Ugirashebuja highlighted the need to revise the policy to reflect current realities.

Why revise the policy?

MP Deogratias Nzamwita emphasized the need for the policy update, noting that much has changed since its inception over a decade ago. Nzamwita inquired about progress in revising the policy and the gaps encountered in implementing the existing framework.

These insights, he said, would be instrumental in shaping a more robust anti-corruption policy to combat corruption-related crimes effectively.

MP Phoebe Kanyange highlighted the achievements of the 2012 policy, which focused on five key elements: favoritism, monetary corruption, fraud, corruption in procurement, and other financial malpractices. She wondered whether the laws established at the time were still effective today and called for their revision.

The justice minister acknowledged the achievement 2012 policy, which laid the foundation for key anti-corruption laws and systems. However, he stressed the need to update the policy to reflect evolving corruption dynamics and modern technological developments.

"The 2012 policy enabled us to achieve significant milestones, such as enacting various laws and introducing systems that promote accountability. However, new forms of corruption emerge as the world evolves, necessitating a revised policy," he said.

The minister highlighted the beginning of cryptocurrency as an area not covered in the 2012 policy.

"Cryptocurrency payments were nearly unknown when the policy was established. Now, they present new challenges in tackling corruption," he explained.

He also pointed to forms of corruption in other countries, such as illicit activities involving high-value works of art.

Additionally, sexual corruption--often difficult to detect and even harder for victims to report--is another area the revised policy seeks to address. The updated framework will include more measures to create safe reporting mechanisms.

"We are revising the policy to ensure it reflects current realities and provides solutions to emerging challenges," Ugirashebuja said.

He added that consultation with various stakeholders were ongoing to incorporate diverse perspectives and tailor the policy to Rwanda's unique context.

Responding to the timeframe, he said that the first stage of the revision process has been completed. The draft policy is now being shared with other institutions for feedback to ensure all critical aspects are covered.

"The updated policy will enhance our ability to combat corruption and adapt to new challenges as they arise," Ugirashebuja said.