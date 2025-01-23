Rwanda: Over 200 Nurses Deployed to Health Centres

A cohort of 226 nurses who graduated from the first associate nursing programme has been deployed to support the health facilities with shortage of staff.

This was said by the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, as he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs on January 22.

The associate nursing programme was initiated as part of the government's plans to increase the number of healthcare workers in proportion to the population.

Nsanzimana said that the next batch of nurses from the programme will graduate in 2026.

The associate nursing program is an upper secondary school level initiative designed for students who have successfully passed their Senior 3 national exams and wish to pursue a career in nursing. Graduates of the programme can advance to university studies in fields such as nursing and midwifery, medicine, science and other health-related disciplines.

As of December 2023, Rwanda had close to 28,000 healthcare workers. Nearly 15,000 of them were nurses, over 2,000 midwives, about 7,000 allied health professionals. The country had about 700 specialist doctors.

In Rwanda, the ratio of healthcare workers to the population is about 1:1,000.

Nsanzimana admitted there is shortage of nurses and the overwhelming workload in health centres and emphasized the importance of a well-trained, motivated and properly distributed healthcare workforce to address these issues.

"We understand the situation. We have very few nurses in proportion to the people seeking health services," the Minister said.

"Our healthcare workforce is sometimes overloaded, which can affect service quality. Some medical professionals work from 7:00AM to 10:00PM. We are planning to increase the number of nurses, as proper medical training takes time and preparation," he said.

Dr Nsanzimana highlighted the government's target to implement the '4X4 reform,' a strategy aimed at achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation of having at least four heath workers per 1,000 people. This includes doctors, nurses and midwives.

Rwanda currently has a ratio of one healthcare worker per 1,000 people, a challenge shared by other African countries, except for South Africa, Botswana and Libya.

"The government aspires to improve this ratio and become one of the top four countries in Africa in terms of healthcare workforce availability," he added.

He also underscored the importance of early professional development to familiarize students with clinical settings and enhance the quality of graduates.

The associate nursing program, he explained, offers early career guidance, mentorship and continuous professional development to strengthen students' commitment to the nursing profession.

To further improve healthcare service delivery, Dr Nsanzimana urged the resumption of secondary school level nursing programmes nationwide and encouraged previously non-operational schools to apply and restart their activities.

He stated that students currently undertaking the associate nursing programme in various secondary schools are engaged in clinical attachments, which will boost their practical skills and confidence in the nursing profession.

Upon completion, associate nursing graduates are equipped to support various levels of the healthcare system including hospitals, health centers, and health posts.

Nsanzimana said the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare workforce to meet the growing demand for services and ensure quality healthcare delivery across the country.