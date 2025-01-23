Rwanda: Kigali - a Look At First Biosafety, Biosecurity Conference and Exhibition

Rwanda Biosafety and Biosecurity Organization (RBBO), in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, the International Federation of Biosafety Association (IFBA), and the Canadian High Commission in Rwanda, hosted its inaugural conference and exhibition to advance biosafety and biosecurity in Rwanda.

This event brought together professionals from the human, veterinary, agricultural, and environmental health sectors, as well as academic institutions, policymakers, and researchers. The conference was held in Kigali City at Hilltop & Country Club Hotel on January 17, 2025.

This conference was organised under the theme "Biosafety and Biosecurity - Our Shield" and aimed to create a scientific environment where professionals can share experiences through presentations, panel discussions, and exhibitions of modern technologies. During the conference, challenges and solutions related to epidemics, pandemic surveillance, preparedness, and response were discussed.

The Rwanda Biosafety and Biosecurity Organization (RBBO) is a non-governmental organisation established in Kigali in 2020 by Rwandan professionals from medical, agro-veterinary, and environmental domains. It obtained its operational certificate from the Rwanda Governance Board in 2023 (No: 1266/RGB/NGO/OC/09/2023). RBBO has its vision of being an excellent organisation providing effective and professional biosafety and biosecurity management services and advice. In its mission, RBBO aims to promote biosafety and biosecurity by enhancing the knowledge and practices of professionals, organisations, and institutions concerned with these fields in Rwanda.

"The Canadian High Commission in Rwanda is very proud to support this important event, and hopes that this engagement will inspire enhanced collaboration between our two countries to prevent, detect, and respond to all manner of biological threats, whether natural, accidental or deliberate in origin," noted Julie Crowley, the High Commissioner of Canada to Rwanda.

The envoy highlighted that Canada has been keen for some time to partner with Rwanda to strengthen African biosafety, biosecurity, and biological risk management capacities.

Crowley commended Rwanda's model of health security, describing it as a global example.

She particularly commended Rwanda's Ministry of Health for declaring the Marburg virus disease outbreak over on December 18, 2024, after 47 days without new cases and 41 days since the last patient was discharged.

The outbreak claimed 15 lives, with no deaths recorded since October 15. Rwanda achieved the lowest fatality rate in the Marburg virus outbreak history at 22.7 per cent, highlighting the country's effective response as a model for others to follow.

"I believe the government is highly committed to those two issues and strengthening their capacities, increasing preparedness, and reducing threats. Marburg was testimony to their commitment.

"Thus, it's commendable to see RBBO dedicated to this issue. I encourage them to continue on that path. This is a global issue. Having inaugurated this conference is a track record already. We look forward to working closely with them to identify areas of collaboration and support, with the shared objective of building a safer and more secure world," she added.

Pierre Mujyarugamba, Chairperson of RBBO, said that the team conceived their idea during the COVID-19 pandemic. "During this time, many of us closely observed how Rwanda responded to the crisis. Common questions arose, such as where, when, and how the pandemic, originating from distant places, managed to cross borders. We also speculated whether Rwanda's preventive measures may have failed or been overlooked at some point.

"We have prioritised returning to strict biosafety and biosecurity measures in laboratories. To address potential risks, we initiated efforts to strengthen these measures and raise awareness. This is crucial because harmful organisms can originate from laboratories, plants, animals, or other sources.

"Our focus is, therefore, strengthening institutional capacities, training professionals, and creating a scientific network to address emerging and re-emerging health threats effectively," he said.

Mujyarugamba extended his deepest gratitude to the sponsors of the conference: Global Affairs Canada, IFBA, and the High Commission of Canada in Rwanda, whose generous support has made this conference possible. He is particularly grateful to the Government of Rwanda for its unwavering support and partnership. The government's establishment of policies and regulations that align with international standards demonstrates the government's commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all.

Anselme Shyaka, a researcher and Assistant Professor of One Health at the University Global Health Equity specialising in animal and food hygiene, expressed his dedication to contributing to the association's efforts.

"This seems like a new matter among many people, and it creates a threat. Many people don't understand it well, and when knowledge is lacking, problems arise. Pandemics are a global threat," he explained.

Shyaka highlighted how Rwanda and the region have experienced endemics or pandemics such as Marburg, Rift Valley Fever, Mpox, and others, all interconnected with plants, humans, and animals.

"Through my research and capacity-building, we aim to enhance our collective preparedness and resilience by strengthening biosafety and biosecurity," he added.

Yvette Kwizera Mutuyimana, an independent veterinarian, explained that her role involves raising awareness among domestic animal caretakers. She encourages them to use specialised tools and materials to prevent the spread of diseases between animals and humans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Diseases such as anthrax, Rift Valley Fever, and others affect both animals and humans. If not closely monitored, we risk losing both. People need to be aware of this, and my role is to raise awareness from authorities to the community. This conference has expanded my knowledge and will ultimately help me work more professionally," she said.

Jackson Ahongeze, an environmental specialist, emphasised the need for careful attention in addressing ecological challenges related to pathogen control. He noted that the process must ensure no harm is caused to humans or plants.

"We closely monitor this exercise, especially on dangerous animals such as bats," he explained.

"We identify potential risks daily and provide updates to the relevant authorities, particularly healthcare providers. For instance, bats should not be present in residential areas; they belong in their natural habitats, such as parks. When they appear in residential areas, it automatically poses a threat," he added.

The RBBO through the biosafety and biosecurity scientific conference came up with the recommendations to enhance Rwanda's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to biological threats, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its population and environment.