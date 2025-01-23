Africa: Gwarada Playing Catch-Up. . . Mushonga Wants Zim Football to Lead in Africa

Benard Gwarada acknowledges that he has covered significant ground, although it is now next to impossible for him to explain his vision to all the voters ahead of ZIFA's watershed elections on Saturday.

He was retained on the ballot after initially being erroneously removed from the contestants' roster for those vying for the executive ordinary member posts.

The Harare businessman is hoping to clip one of the available six executive member positions in a strong field with 39 candidates.

He has always been on the back foot given the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his initial removal, but the LED Car Hire, Travel and Tours director says he has worked round the clock to sell his vision to those charged with the responsibility to choose the next crop of leaders at ZIFA at the weekend.

"I worked in the corporate world for 13 years; my start-up business has grown over the years to become an award-winning tourism company in the country. My professional qualifications and the football administration experience complete the mix, making me a suitable candidate. I possess a mix of hard and soft skills needed at ZIFA, Gwarada has been telling the councillors.

"I have governance experience, as I have sat on national and private boards, meaning that I clearly understand the roles, responsibilities, and how boards work. I have executive skill and can mitigate risk at the board level because ZIFA is a unique organisation," said Gwarada.

"My personal networks can benefit the board and success of the ZIFA. It is on record and well-documented that in my personal capacity, armed with board resolutions, I managed to secure two loan facilities from two leading banks after the two banks had reservations in dealing with ZIFA directly.

"The association had failed to raise funds for the senior men's national team for two AFCON assignments in Egypt and Guinea.

"I took the risk in the spirit of a national cause.

"I have a passion for football. Our company, LED Travel & Tours, has sponsored all levels of football, from grassroots and women's football to all national teams. We were the founding sponsors for the Desmond Maringwa-led Footballers Union of Zimbabwe. We have assisted most of the football clubs in the PSL and Division One leagues with travel arrangements." The former ZIFA board member added that his experience in club and association administration should stand him in good stead to work with any of the elected executives.

"I am someone who fits into the culture of the team. Cultural fit promotes a team's values; this obviously enhances team dynamics. I can work with anyone for the benefit of the ZIFA, as important as I believe no one is bigger than the team.

"When elected, it will be an opportunity to collaborate effectively with other board members and contribute positively to our shared goals for the future of Zimbabwean football."

Veteran and one of the frontrunners for a spot in the executive committee, Sweeny Mushonga believes he has what it takes to make Zimbabwean football the best in Africa if the incoming board can embrace a holistic approach in running the association.

Mushonga has proven to be a huge cog in the game's matrix, being a key administrative figure of one of the best-run leagues in the country, the Northern Region Soccer League.

And the veteran said the same tenets with which he and his colleagues at the NRSL have used to run the league efficiently can be transformed to the national association.

"The main objective of ZIFA centres on making Zimbabwean football competitive and self-supporting and, at the same time, making our football the best in Africa and the world at large, premised on a holistic approach, which considers all the facets of ZIFA.

"The association can no longer afford any piecemeal approach if it desires to turn around the fortunes of our game.

"The incoming ZIFA executive must embark on a holistic, results-driven strategy and approach that includes investing in leadership and workforce, developing and growing national teams, participation of players, growth of football clubs in their respective provinces, and the success of these efforts will be a catalyst to building partnerships and sponsorships with the private sector and other potential partners," said Mushonga.

"It must be noted that ZIFA must influence football clubs to streamline their operations and governance in order to improve on their operational efficiency.

"Clubs ought to strive to remain competitive both on and off the field of play and remain sustainable in a multifaceted ecosystem that involves a plethora of stakeholders.

"Consequently, it is imperative to comprehend the industry structures, identify the stakeholders, and implement processes to manage every relationship.

"Club Licencing tenets must not only be seen to be observed but must be implemented with the association taking the leading and guiding role."

Mushonga said the incoming ZIFA board needs to prioritize getting in place an investment plan that can then ensure the game grows in leaps and bounds.

"At the heart of building our football to be the best in Africa is a focused investment plan by ZIFA in the development, growth, global competitiveness, and sustainability of football within its affiliates.

"The new administration must ensure that its members in the medium- to long-term period are self-supporting on the bedrock of well-structured football teams and leagues," added Mushonga.

"The respective leagues will be mandated to grow the value of our football through investments, sponsor-ships, development funds, and improved infrastructures. ZIFA will force clubs to regenerate, breathing new life and excitement into league competitions.

"PSL and Division One leagues will be expected, among other factors, to develop professional club football, improve and increase fan engagement, and attain operational excellence through a dedicated structure supported and overseen by ZIFA.

"ZIFA will further help increase the interest of commercial partners and broadcasters, support the professionalisation of clubs, encourage and promote the growth and transfer of talent abroad as a source of in-come, and continue player development. Introduce financial reporting by clubs and leagues," he said.