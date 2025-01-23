Zimbabwe: Govt Commits to Timely Disbursement of Devolution Funds

22 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Sukulwenkosi Dube — Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely release and monitoring of devolution funds to ensure proper use.

This was said by Presidential Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti yesterday when he visited Gwanda to assess progress on some of the development projects being pursued by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

At Phakama Primary School, Eng Muguti praised Gwanda Municipality for its effective use of devolution funds, which amounted to US$51 000 for the school's construction.

Presently, the school has one classroom block serving ECD B learners, with plans for an additional block underway.

Eng Muguti commended the local authority for addressing the long-distance travel issue faced by learners.

He urged the council to prioritise constructing more classroom blocks with future devolution funds.

"May you also use ERRP (Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme) funds to construct a road that will connect to this school as this area doesn't have proper roads.

"I also heard that there is need for a bridge in this area to enable children to access the school. I would like to urge council to use ERRP that will be disbursed to build the bridge," he said.

Eng Muguti emphasised that local authorities should formalise their economies to increase revenue, which in turn would enhance devolution funds.

He noted that local authorities must actively contribute to revenue generation rather than solely relying on Government disbursements.

Communities were also advised that devolution funds are sourced from taxpayers, stressing the importance of civic responsibility in revenue collection.

Gwanda Mayor Alderman Thulani Moyo said Phakama Primary School would alleviate congestion in existing schools, particularly as Jahunda Primary School currently accommodates over 2 000 learners.

He said the town is rapidly growing and that devolution funds have been crucial in meeting educational needs.

