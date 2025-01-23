Zimbabwe: 52 Zim Students Awarded Scholarships to China

As relations between Zimbabwe and China continue grow, 52 Zimbabwean students were awarded Chinese government scholarships to pursue higher education in the Asian country.

The 52 students were officially awarded their scholarships by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Zhou Ding, at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Harare yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony attended by Government officials and educators from the country's tertiary institutions, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda acknowledged the crucial role the China-Zimbabwe programme plays in the human capital development of both nations.

"It is impressive to note that the programme is very inclusive in its design as it targets students from poor backgrounds who cannot afford tertiary education and those with an urge to acquire culture, knowledge, and skills in China," he said.

"The programme resonates well with Zimbabwe's ideology and inclusive policy of leaving no one and no place behind in nation building."

Since 2021, China has offered more than 100 scholarships to Zimbabwean students, cultivating academic exchange and cultural understanding.

Dep Min Sibanda reminded the participants that the country's means to achieving Vision 2030 is anchored on innovation and heritage value chains.

"Remember, our means to achieving Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 is innovation-driven, heritage-inspired value chains, i.e., industrialization and modernization based on Education 5.0," he said.

"Our heritage is our flora and fauna (our water, our vegetation, our soil, and our minerals, our animals) and our end goal is to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe by creating a knowledge- and innovation-led economy.

"Through education systems, we aim to develop job creators and not job seekers, a crop of skilled graduates with proficient knowledge and skill for the industrialization and modernization of our nations."

He reminded the students to work hard and acquire the much-needed knowledge and skills.

Ambassador Ding said China's engagement with Zimbabwe is characterised by respect for sovereignty, appreciation of diversity, and a commitment to mutual prosperity.

"The friendship between China and Zimbabwe remains strong, exemplified by diverse projects focused on educational exchanges, technology transfer, and more," he said.

"This strong, friendly, and cooperative relationship has yielded positive results and significant benefits for Zimbabwe. For many years, China has been Zimbabwe's largest source of investment and a major trading partner."

One of the recipients of the scholarships, 20-year-old Tafadzwa Muchingami who will be studying Information Technology, sees this opportunity as a chance to gain exposure to technological innovations and tap into Chinese expertise to tackle Zimbabwean challenges.

He aims to apply his knowledge and skills to bring about positive change in Zimbabwe's technological landscape. The students are eager to acquire knowledge, skills, and cultural understanding in China, with the ultimate goal of contributing to Zimbabwe's development and positively impacting their communities.

They see the scholarships as life-changing opportunities that will enable them to achieve their goals and make a difference in their country.