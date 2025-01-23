Zimbabwe: Mhlauri Wades Into Zifa Polls Saga

Former Zimbabwe coach Charles Mhlauri may not have played football at the highest level, but the United States-based gaffer has been in the game for some time now as both a coach and administrator.

The most successful CAPS United coach, by virtue of titles won in a golden era for Makepekepe, has been following the build-up to the ZIFA elections with keen interest.

Of particular interest to him has been the contentious clause requiring that those aspiring to be ZIFA president, or any of the two vice presidents, must have passed a minimum of five Ordinary Level subjects.

Mhlauri, currently studying for a PhD in business management in the United States, believes that those who crafted the ZIFA statutes, which came into effect in October 2024, should not have narrowed the academic requirements to just five O Levels for the presidency but should have stipulated even higher qualifications and also feels there was a need to demand many years of experience in the game.

He cited a number of candidates and other individuals involved in football who he believes should be thrust into the ZIFA executive committee on the basis of their "practical and proven football experience."

He also took aim at former footballers, arguing that football-playing experience should not be the only entitlement they should try and use to get into the game's administration.

"I am deeply concerned about the shallow requirements for becoming the president or vice president of ZIFA. It is troubling to hear that the minimum qualification is simply having passed five O Levels, or an equivalent education level," Mhlauri said.

"While the Normalisation Committee is right to follow established protocols, setting the bar so low for such critical positions is problematic.

"If the minimum requirement is inadequate, the outcomes will inevitably reflect that. Frankly, I wouldn't entrust someone with five O Levels to manage my tuck shop, let alone lead a national football organisation.

"As a country, we aspire for leadership that can elevate our game to new heights, but this entry requirement keeps us stuck in mediocrity."

Mhlauri, winner of back-to-back Premiership championships with CAPS United in 2004-05, believes there are some flaws in the manner in which the entry requirements for the ZIFA presidency were crafted.

"Excluding unqualified individuals and paving the way for experienced and competent soccer administrators should have been the priority.

"The ZIFA president's role involves much more than ceremonial responsibilities.

"It is a position of significant influence and accountability, responsible for managing the organisation's affairs, raising the profile of football in the country, and ensuring ZIFA achieves its goals.

"These include planning, communication, regional representation, compliance with legal and regulatory statutes, game administration, coach education, financial management, budgeting, and advocacy.

"Surely, these critical responsibilities demand more than just a minimum of five O Levels," Mhlauri said.

He feels the clause that stipulates the requirement for O Levels, or the equivalent, as it is couched, could continue to present ZIFA with challenges beyond the 2025 polls.

"In my considered view, the requirement for five O Levels is problematic and can be open to various interpretations.

"Our football deserves leadership that combines a sound mind, solid experience, and integrity. This is a professional position in football administration, and it is baffling that the system continues to disregard this fact.

"To practice law, one needs a law degree. To be an accountant, one needs a recognised accounting qualification.

"Even traditional healers require certification from ZINATHA. Why then does our football administration shy away from setting similarly rigorous standards?

"A ZIFA president should have a football administration qualification -- whether experiential or academic -- as a minimum requirement."

Mhlauri guided the Warriors to COSAFA Cup success in 2005, becoming the only coach other than the Chidzambwa brothers, Misheck (late) and Sunday, to win the regional tournament.

The following year, he led the Warriors to their second Africa Cup of Nations appearance in Egypt, where a famous 2-1 win over a World Cup-bound Ghana was the highlight of their appearance at the tourney.

He also contends that Zimbabwe has a host of seasoned administrators, including ex-players, who can assume leadership positions in ZIFA.

"Fortunately, there is no shortage of capable individuals. We have former players, coaches, managers, medics and other individuals with both experience and formal qualifications in sports and business administration.

"Many of them have excelled in other professions such as engineering, medicine, law, and business.

"I respect all former players and coaches that have raised their hands.

"We have individuals who check all the right boxes for leading our football administration."

He listed a few of the notable figures from the list of candidates and those not contesting in the current race, whom he reckons have the kind of experience the national game needs:

Kenny Ndebele: A seasoned and highly qualified football expert with extensive experience managing teams. Currently with the PSL, he is a proven professional in football administration.

Farai Jere: A dedicated leader who rose through the ranks, gaining invaluable experience during his time with CAPS United, where he won championships. He's a proven executive director of a company, though it's unclear why he was disqualified.

Twine Phiri: It is the same story with Farai Jere and the way he led CAPS United to a number of success stories before he assumed the leadership of the PSL and secured the SuperSport TV rights deal.

Bhekimpilo Nyoni: One of the founding figures of football academies in Zimbabwe (BN Academy), he has contributed immensely by developing talent and exporting it through his projects. He is also a qualified teacher.

Shariff Mussa: A stalwart who worked behind the scenes during the golden era for the national team and accumulated a wealth of experience as the manager of the national team. He is also a highly successful businessman who commands respect across the board and is a very passionate and dedicated football cadre.

Sunday Chidzambwa: A renowned history-making coach who also brings corporate experience to the table.

Peter Ndlovu: Currently excelling as a manager at Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa. His grounding there, combined with his European playing experience, is leagues ahead of the superficial "Five O-level" requirement.

Dr. Edward Chagonda and Dr. Nicholas Munyonga: Both have been true servants of the game, contributing their medical expertise while managing national teams.

Bernard Gwarada: He has co-owned a club, Douglas Warriors, has been treasurer at Dynamos, and handled a similar portfolio on the ZIFA board previously. He has excelled in business development, as seen by the growth of his LED Travel and Tours business empire.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mhlauri also insisted that by citing some examples, he was not directing the ZIFA Congress on who to elect on January 25.

"It is not my responsibility to choose the right person, but our game deserves someone with the prerequisite experience and qualifications to lead effectively.

"Equally important is the need for competent and credible councillors -- not the clownish behaviour we have witnessed in recent years.

"For football to thrive, we must prioritise leadership that reflects integrity, experience, and a deep understanding of the game.

"Just having played football is not enough. What we need is a leader with proven experience at an international level, integrity, and a genuine understanding of football development.

"Money alone should not be a ticket to leadership. It is time to prioritise competence, integrity, and experience to take our football to the next level," Mhlauri said.