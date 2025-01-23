Africa Must Look Inward for Climate Financing

opinion

As the effects of climate change worsen, Africa finds itself at the mercy of both global warming and an international community that has been slow to meet its climate finance commitments.

Despite contributing the least to global carbon emissions, Africa is disproportionately suffering from its consequences, with millions displaced, economies devastated, and livelihoods destroyed.

In the face of these challenges, the international community has consistently failed to deliver the promised financial assistance for loss and damage.

With pledges lagging far behind the estimated US$400 billion needed by 2030, developing countries must confront the reality that waiting for financial aid is no longer a viable option.

Instead, Africa must look inward, focusing on internal financing mechanisms to achieve the sustainable development outlined in Agenda 2063.

Waiting for international assistance is a flawed strategy that risks perpetuating Africa's vulnerability. As of December 2024, only US$700 million had been pledged towards the Loss and Damage Fund. This is a mere fraction of what is needed to support the continent's requirements.

For instance, sub-Saharan Africa alone requires between US$30 billion and US$50 billion annually for adaptation efforts. With these pledges largely unfulfilled and no guarantee that developed countries will increase their contributions, Africa must forge its own path, leveraging the power of strategic partnerships and local resource mobilisation efforts to finance climate action and sustainable development.

Cooperative arrangements are proving to be a viable solution to this issue. Rather than relying solely on multilateral funding mechanisms, Africa can engage with key global players to create more direct, accountable and impactful collaborations.

China and Japan have been at the forefront of such efforts, funding projects in Zimbabwe as a model of how strategic partnerships can drive Africa's green transition.

China has emerged as a key partner for Africa in funding renewable energy projects, providing both financial and technological support.

For instance, the increasing number of Chinese-funded renewable energy projects in Zimbabwe is commendable as they will help in stabilising and relieving pressure on the country's power grid.

Cooperation between China and Zimbabwe in the energy sector is growing, with several Chinese mining companies setting up renewable power plants to guarantee energy supplies to their mining operations.

China has funded several large-scale solar power projects, including the 100MW Gwanda Solar Power Project. With a total investment of approximately US$200 million, this project represents a significant step in Zimbabwe's efforts to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on coal.

The Gwanda project, once completed, will contribute to meeting the growing energy demands of the country while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint. This kind of cooperation illustrates the power of bilateral agreements in ensuring long-term, sustainable energy solutions without relying on the uncertain promises of international climate funds.

Moreover, China has also funded the installation of solar-powered systems in rural areas of Zimbabwe, improving access to electricity for communities that have long been without reliable energy.

In fact, being Zimbabwe's all-weather friend, China has invested millions of dollars in clean energy projects across the country over the past few years, solidifying its role as a key partner in Africa's green transition.

These investments not only help mitigate climate change by transitioning from fossil fuels but also empowering local economies by creating green jobs, improving educational opportunities and fostering sustainable development at the grassroots level.

Similarly, Japan has been actively involved in supporting renewable energy projects in Zimbabwe, with a focus on solar energy and energy efficiency. Through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, Japan is running several programmes to promote the development of renewable energy in the Southern African region.

Japan has funded the construction of solar-powered water pumping systems at several irrigation schemes in rural Zimbabwe.

These systems provide essential water access for communities, improving health outcomes while reducing reliance on fossils for water supply. Such collaborations highlight the success of bilateral partnerships in addressing both climate and development challenges.

Japan's support goes beyond financing; it also includes the transfer of technology and expertise in solar energy. This has helped Zimbabwe build its local capacity in the renewable energy sector, ensuring that the benefits of these projects are sustainable.

By working directly with countries such as Zimbabwe, Japan is contributing to Africa's climate resilience while also fostering the growth of green economies.

These examples demonstrate the effectiveness of bilateral agreements in funding and supporting renewable energy projects.

Africa has vast potential to harness renewable energy, from solar and wind to hydropower and geothermal sources. However, tapping into this potential requires both financial investment and technical expertise.

By forming partnerships with countries such as China, Japan, and others that have the resources and experience to support Africa's green transition, the continent can make significant strides in achieving its development goals.

Looking inward also means African countries must take ownership of their development paths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Climate Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This involves implementing sound domestic policies to attract investment in green energy, improving infrastructure for renewable energy deployment and strengthening regional cooperation.

The African Union's Agenda 2063 envisions a prosperous, integrated and sustainable Africa, and this vision can only be realised if the continent takes charge of its own future.

Africa's development aspirations must not be held hostage by the unmet promises of the global community or handouts that have strings attached.

While international financial support remains crucial, Africa cannot afford to rely solely on it.

By strengthening bilateral partnerships with open-minded countries such as China and Japan and leveraging internal resources, Africa can accelerate its transition to renewable energy, mitigate climate change, and achieve the sustainable development goals laid out in Agenda 2063.

It is time for Africa to embrace its own potential, move beyond dependency, and chart a path toward a resilient and prosperous future -- one that does justice to the continent's development ambitions. Food for thought!

Cliff Chiduku is a communication, public policy and governance expert with interests in climate change and environmental issues.

Feedback: [email protected] or Call/App +263775716517.