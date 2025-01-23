Zimbabwe: 10 Killed in Midlands Province

Ten people have been killed in rain- related incidents in the Midlands Province since the beginning of this month when the heavy falls started to be experienced, police have said.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the 10 victims met their fate either as a result of drowning or being struck by lightning

Insp Mahoko warned members of the public against crossing flooded rivers.

He also urged parents and guardians to be always on the alert to ensure the safety of children and urge the little ones to stay away from swimming in stagnant pools.

"The call is made as the province has had an increase of sudden deaths due to drownings and lightning, at a time when the country is receiving good rains which we desire. At least 10 deaths have been recorded during this month of January 2025 while several others have been hospitalised after incidents of drowning and lightning in Midlands Province," he said.

Normal rains, he said, result in increases of volumes of water in rivers, in the process, putting lives of people at risk as some find themselves out of their homes when it's raining, swimming or are tempted to cross flooded rivers while undertaking important journeys or activities.

"The following are some of the sad cases we have had as a province. Three people drowned in Zvishavane with two juveniles drowning while swimming. The other one who is an adult was swept while crossing a flooded river. Two people slipped and fell into a well and a flooded river in Silobela and Mberengwa respectively, " he said.

A juvenile died in Nembudziya while swimming in a flooded river while another juvenile drowned after falling into a bin full of water in Silobela.

" A 10 - year - old girl was attacked by a crocodile while playing in a flooded Kwekwe river and two people were struck by lightning in separate incidents."