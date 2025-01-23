Zimbabwe: Ama Rallies Livestock Sector

With the official launch of the Zimbabwe Livestock Growth Programme pencilled for the third quarter of the year, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has urged stakeholders in the sector to pay the livestock development levy (LDL).

ZLGP is targeting the fisheries, poultry, piggery, goats, beef and dairy value chains.

The Government, under Statutory Instrument (SI) 129 of 2017 introduced the levy, as a critical tool to support sustainable growth and development in the industry.

The levy shall be paid by every person engaged in the business of producing chicks, buying raw milk and slaughtering beef cattle.

AMA chief executive officer, Mr Clever Isaya yesterday urged stakeholders to comply with the statutory requirement to ensure the revival and future resilience of the sector.

"The LDL is not just a regulatory requirement - it is an investment in the long-term health and sustainability of our livestock industry.

"By contributing, stakeholders are directly funding programmes that improve animal health, strengthen infrastructure and create a more competitive and transparent market for all players," the AMA boss said.

The statutory instrument pegged the rate of the levy for producers of day-old chicks at US$0, 01 bird with buyers of raw milk paying US$0, 01 per litre for all raw milk purchased while US$10 of the value of a fifth quarter paid per animal slaughtered.

The that will be collected by AMA according to SI 129, will be used to promote surveillance, prevention and control of animal disease in accordance with the Animal Health Act, research on appropriate technologies in livestock production and animal health, transparent grading and classification of livestock and livestock products, orderly marketing of livestock, investment in veterinary infrastructure and sustainable animal husbandry practices.

"Our goal is to create a livestock industry that is the pride of Zimbabwe and a model for the region. We invite all stakeholders to join us on this journey of growth and transformation," Mr Isaya added.

The Zimbabwe's livestock sector, a vital pillar of the agricultural economy, is on the path to recovery following years of challenges, including last year's El Niño-induced drought that devastated many farming communities.

SI 129 further indicated that contributions are to be remitted to the Agricultural Marketing Fund (AMF) within seven days of the subsequent month, accompanied by monthly returns. The disbursement of these funds will be managed transparently by a committee comprising representatives from AMA, the Department of Veterinary Services, farmers' associations, and processors' association.

AMA is calling on all stakeholders to prioritise compliance, emphasising the shared benefits of a thriving livestock sector.

Mr Isaya said compliance ensured that there are resources to combat animal diseases, maintain critical infrastructure and support innovation.

Those who comply are not only fulfilling a legal obligation but are also helping to build a resilient and profitable sector that benefits all, he added.

AMA revealed that the levy had already facilitated significant milestones, such as the rehabilitation of holding pens across the country.

In 2024, AMA collaborated with development partners to host livestock auctions in Matabeleland South and Manicaland provinces. These auctions demonstrated the potential of an organised market to unlock value for farmers and other stakeholders.

"Looking ahead, AMA aims to expand its programmes and reach more players in the sector. The organisation is committed to ensuring that every dollar contributed to the levy is used effectively to achieve its objectives," said the AMA boss.