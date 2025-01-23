Angola Signs Biodiversity Conservation Agreement

Luanda — The Republic of Angola, on Wednesday, in New York, United States of America (USA), signed the Agreement on the Conservation and Management of Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), thus becoming the 107th Member State of the United Nations to sign the document.

The minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cármen do Sacramento Neto, signed the aforementioned document and on that occasion she reiterated the country's commitment to preserving the oceans and protecting marine biodiversity.

A note from the Angolan Mission to the United Nations, to which ANGOP had access, informs that the signing ceremony was attended by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, as well as by the permanent representative of the Angolan mission to the UN, Francisco da Cruz, among others.

The BBNJ Agreement aims to establish a legal framework for the protection of marine biological diversity and promotes the creation of marine protected areas, as well as the carrying out of environmental impact assessments for activities that may affect marine ecosystems.

Angola, with its vast coastline and rich maritime heritage, allows for the urgent need to adopt convenient measures to preserve biodiversity and marine resources.

The signing of the document is a reflection of the country's ongoing effort to actively participate in ocean governance and contribute to the development of policies that promote the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources.

According to the minister, after this signing process, the agreement is expected to "provide an opportunity to increase knowledge about the deep sea", with regard to biodiversity and the geological component.

VC/MRA/jmc