Somalia: Breaking Barriers - Mogadishu Women Traffic Police Pave the Way for Change

In Somalia, where traditionally certain jobs are meant only for men, a group of women are breaking these barriers and re-writing the narrative. The role of traffic police has long been seen as unsuitable for them.

However, women in Mogadishu are taking to the streets, directing traffic, ensuring road safety and proving their competence in a role that was once out of reach.

Samiira Abdullahi, at just twenty-five years old, is one of Mogadishu's growing numbers of female Traffic Police officers. "What motivated me to take on this job is the situation of the public. People need roads to be properly managed, and as a woman, I want to be part of that."

"The government had initially aimed to have 30% of the force composed of women, but now women in the traffic police have reached 40%. Their work performance is often better than that of men. This is because a woman takes her job seriously; you will never see her leaving her work unattended. When you observe the women working on the streets, you can see that they are always present, even during long working hours, standing on the roads, ensuring that everything runs smoothly." According to Said Baryare, the Commander of Traffic Police Force

This level of commitment hasn't gone unnoticed by the public. The role is far from easy, but ensuring road safety is vital for the growth and development of cities. The women have demonstrated their indispensable contribution to this progress. Hibak Mohamed Farah, a community member, said "They are a source of encouragement for Somali women as a whole to participate in maintaining order and contributing to society."

Although some traditional view of society may oppose women working in the police force, especially in the traffic division, there are also many communities that embrace this change.

Muktar Moalim, a 33 years old who drives a Bajaj, said "The women in traffic are doing a great job. They maintain order on the roads and clear blocked streets. They take their jobs seriously."

Despite their growing presence and positive impact, these women face significant challenges, Commander Bayare explained, "when they stop vehicles and ensure the drivers comply, some drivers might not even stop at all, or they may hit the vehicle. Some people even insult them, asking why a woman is on the street and making offensive comments."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Still the women stand their ground. "The behavior of the public is not always ideal. However, at every intersection, we have deployed women to manage the situation and interact with the public." Says Baryare

Sahra Ahmed, Bilan Media