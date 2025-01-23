Namibia: Govt Delays Household Electrification Target By 10 Years

NAMIBIA has pushed back its goal of electrifying 432 000 households from 2030 to 2040 due to financial and capacity challenges.

The revision follows findings from the 2022 Geospatial Least-Cost Electrification Plan (GLCEP) study, which revealed that the original target was unachievable within the set timeline.

In 2022, the World Bank, which supported the National Electrification Policy, highlighted the scale of the electrification challenge.

The GLCEP study indicated that approximately 432 000 existing and future households need electricity to achieve universal access by 2030.

Of those, about 80% would be connected through grid expansion, and 20% via off-grid solutions.

However the World Bank has said the programme's estimated cost of N$13.4 billion, combined with capacity limitations and financial constraints, made the 2030 goal unfeasible.

"Namibia's electrification strategy underscores inclusivity. By 2040, we aim to provide electricity to 432 000 households through a balanced approach of grid and off-grid solutions.

"This will bridge energy access gaps, particularly in underserved rural areas, ensuring that no Namibian is left behind in this energy transition," minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo has previously said.

He has now set the revised deadline for 2040.

Speaking at the recent International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) assembly, Alweendo reiterated Namibia's commitment to clean energy and inclusive electrification.

"Namibia is steadfast in its commitment to achieving a clean energy transition. Guided by our national energy policy national renewable energy policy, and the integrated resource plan, we are pursuing ambitious goals to enhance energy security, universal access and regional collaboration," he said.

Regarding the country's renewable energy ambitions, Alweendo highlighted that ongoing projects reflect this commitment, as Namibia aims to harness the potential of solar, wind and biomass for a diversified energy mix.

"Our ongoing projects reflect this commitment, as Namibia aims to achieve 70% renewable energy supply by 2030. Several key initiatives are nearing completion and new projects will be launched in early 2025.

"These efforts highlight our determination to harness the potential of solar, wind and biomass for a diversified energy mix," he said.

Alweendo also emphasised Namibia's growing role in the green hydrogen sector.

"This initiative will not only drive economic growth, but also contribute to global decarbonisation efforts," he said.

Despite the progress made, Alweendo acknowledged that challenges persist, particularly around financing and the need for international cooperation.

"The global energy transition requires innovative financing mechanisms and international cooperation. Namibia appreciates Irena's support in fostering collaboration and capacity-building among its members."