Uganda: Hoima City Yet to Receive Voters Update Registers.

Esther Asiimwe the Hoima city returning officer says, the forms available are for those registering as first times, and those that want to transfer their details to vote in different areas.

With the voters register update into day four, Hoima city is still experiencing low turn of people turning up to update their names. Esther Asiimwe, the Hoima city returning officer attributes this to the delay by electoral commission at the centre delivering voter update registers.

"When people turn up to update their names only to find registers and gadgets meant to do that not available, they tell their colleagues and overtime the numbers are reducing, it's not our fault but the registers are not yet here" Asiimwe

"Once they are here, we will have to notify them on media, so that we save them from spending their time and money" She added

Nyakato Asinansi the Hoima city woman member of parliament wonders why EC announced the exercise when they were not ready.

"I get disturbed with how EC works, we only have 20 days for the exercise, they announce but i have personally gone to update and the register is not there, what kind of confusion is this" She asked

Nyakato equally want electoral commission to change their locations where people can update their names.

"They talk about parishes, but parishes don't have offices, more clarity is needed, either the officers be given transport to move house to house so that no one is left behind" She advised

Uthman Mugisha, the Hoima district chairman urges electoral commission to do more sensitisation

"There are villages you get to, and they have not heard about the voter register exercise, besides radios and TVs, EC may have to use villages leaders or community radios to pass out this message, otherwise many may be left behind" Mugisha said