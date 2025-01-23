Africa: CAF Hosts Anti-Doping Workshop in Cosafa Region

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) kicked off the year's first regional Anti-Doping Workshop in Johannesburg on Monday, 20 January as the organisation strives to keep the sport clean in Africa.

The three-day workshop attended by Medical Doctors from the COSAFA Zonal Union forms part of the CAF's ongoing efforts to highlight the dangers of doping in African football through the empowerment and training of Doping Control Officers (DCOs).

The COSAFA leg comes on the back of a successful workshop held in December 2024 for the WAFU B Zone in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

As part of the workshop, the 35 attendees, divided between male and female participants, will be trained on the implementation of the MODOC System currently used by FIFA and CAF.

The MODOC system is a paperless Doping Control testing method that has digitised the Doping Testing process to eliminate human error - further aligning to CAF's broader strategy of making effective use of technology across its administration.

In addition to the MODOC System, CAF will be training participants on its Anti-Doping measures, as well as a discussion on the latest list of prohibited substances and supplements.

Speaking from the ongoing workshop in Johannesburg, CAF's Anti-Doping Senior Manager Sherif Abou El Enein said the training of DCOs was crucial for CAF's fight against doping in African football.

"Today's training forms part of the CAF Anti-Doping Units broader strategy of curbing doping in African football. CAF has successfully introduced technology to its ongoing anti-doping efforts through adopting the MODOC System, which was officially launched at the recent AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire. It is therefore important that we ensure that all CAF DCOs are adequately trained on the use of the system and ensure that African football continues to grow across all fronts," said Abou El Enein.

The three day workshop continues until Wednesday, 22 January with a various theoretical and practical sessions planned for participants.