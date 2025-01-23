Mauritius: Promoting of Healthy Lifestyles Among Secondary School Students

The School Health Programme (SHP) for secondary schools targeting around 30 000 students of Grades 7, 9 and 12, was launched today at the Rajcoomar Gujadhur State Secondary School (RGSSS), in Central Flacq, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, and the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad.

This Programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource, targets students aged between 11 and 17, from 182 schools, both public and private, across Mauritius. Its objectives are the early detection of non-communicable diseases and their risk factors, and the promotion of good health among students through education on nutrition, healthy lifestyle, personal hygiene and communicable diseases.

As part of the Programme, students will have to undergo blood pressure checks; diabetes tests; weight assessments to check for underweight, overweight, or obesity; and vision tests. If problems are detected, students will be advised and referred for further care.

Members of the National Assembly, the Rector of RGSSS, Mrs Rajshree Sukon, as well as other personalities were also present at the launching ceremony.

In his address Minister Bachoo outlined that the SHP will contribute to tackle health problems at an early age. He cautioned that unhealthy habits like poor eating, lack of exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption are becoming more frequent among teenagers. Around some nine percent of Mauritian teens are obese and consequently, they are at high risk of developing diseases like diabetes, he said.

A total of 31 000 students were screened, last year, and among them, 3,500 were obese. Some 77 were already diabetic. A total of 756 students were found to be pre-diabetic. The Minister warned that without appropriate care and support, these youngsters could turn out diabetic. These figures, according to him, show that these health problems are starting at an earlier age.

The Health and Wellness Minister stressed that the SHP can play an important role in teaching young people to make healthy life choices. He called upon parents to ensure that their children participate in this Programme.

For his part, Minister Gungapersad dwelt on the imperative for students to study assiduously as well as take care of their health. He called for a close collaboration between his Ministry and the Ministry of Health and Wellness so as to ensure that youngsters study in the best conditions including good physical and mental health.