Mauritius: Sustainable Development, Key Concept in Housing Projects in Mauritius

The importance of sustainable development and inter-ministerial cooperation in advancing housing projects in Mauritius were the topics of discussion during a courtesy call today by the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Lisa Simrique Singh on the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed.

Other areas of discussions centered on collaboration, particularly in housing, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

In a statement, Minister Mohamed highlighted the UN' support with regard to the construction and planning of diverse types of housing units while integrating the concept of sustainability. He underlined the importance of collaboration with other ministries namely:Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, National Infrastructure, and Energy and Public Utilities, with a view to achieving the goals set for housing development.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the expertise and technical assistance provided by the UN, which according to him, will play a crucial role in enhancing housing development in Mauritius.

For her part, Ms Lisa Singh outlined the ongoing collaboration between the United Nations and the Ministry of Housing and Lands. She made reference to the work carried out with the UN Habitat to strengthen urban governance, housing, and resilience in the municipalities, including Port Louis, through the smart city concept. She also underlined the importance of addressing climate resilience and adapting housing and infrastructure to be climate-smart and environmentally sustainable.

The UN Resident Coordinator reassured the United Nations' commitment to continue supporting Mauritius in achieving its priorities in the housing sector.