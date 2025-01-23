Uganda: South Sudan Orders Social Media Shut Down for Three Months

In a Wednesday, January 22 directive, the South Sudan National Communication Authority (NCA) cited concerns over violent social media content related to events across its northern bordering state of The Sudan.

South Sudan has directed internet service providers to block all social media sites, including Facebook and TikTok, for up to 90 days.

"This is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan that has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts," the directive signed by NCA director Napoleon Adok Gai says.

"South Sudanese refugees in Wēd Medan, located in the neighbouring Republic of Sudan, were subjected to violent attacks resulting in the deaths of women and children, subsequently captured in videos and shared on social media without any regard."

Mr Gai said the decision, effective midnight January 22, is issued under Sections 9(g)(f) and 34(6) of the National Communication Act, 2012.

"The contents depicted violate our local laws and pose a significant threat to public safety and mental health, especially the vulnerable groups," he said.

Telecom giant MTN South Sudan has confirmed its compliance with the directive, informing customers of the restrictions.

"MTN South Sudan wishes to inform its esteemed customers that following a directive received by the telecom industry, access and usage, direct or otherwise, of Facebook application, Facebook web, TikTok application, and TikTok web and their related messaging applications have been suspended for a maximum period of 90 days," it said in a statement.

"MTN South Sudan customers will not be able to access the aforementioned services via the MTN network."

Similarly, Zain South Sudan issued a statement confirming its adherence to the government's directive.

"Zain wishes to inform its esteemed customers that following a directive received by the telecom industry, access and usage, direct or otherwise, of Facebook application, Facebook web, TikTok application, and TikTok web and their related messaging applications have been suspended for a maximum period of 90 days," said the Zain management.