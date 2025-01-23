Uganda: Over Half 64 Percent of Girls Miss School Due to Lack of Pads - Audit Reveals

A Value for Money Audit revealed that 64% of female students miss school regularly due to a lack of menstrual materials, and inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

A recent audit by Uganda's Auditor General, Edward Akol, has exposed a critical issue affecting female learners across the country.

The audit, which assessed government efforts through the Ministry of Education to support Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) in both public and private primary and secondary schools, highlights the severity of the situation.

Akol emphasized the absence of a strong government commitment to addressing menstrual health challenges.

"Twenty-two of the 48 schools visited (46%) did not provide any emergency pads or other MHHM support for female learners. Many schools also lacked access to water, appropriate sanitation, and menstrual disposal facilities," Akol reported.

He also pointed out the limited involvement of parents in providing necessary menstrual health support, leading to many girls staying home during their menstrual periods due to inadequate resources.

Out of 216 female learners surveyed, 138 admitted to missing school due to menstruation, citing the lack of menstrual materials and proper sanitation facilities as the primary causes.

Local governments at the district level were criticized for not prioritizing the establishment of WASH facilities in schools, exacerbating the issue.

The audit also revealed a major gap in teacher training. Senior women and senior men teachers (SMTs) were found to be inadequately equipped to offer the necessary support for menstrual health management, leaving female students with limited resources to manage their menstrual health effectively.

In addition to resource gaps, harmful myths and cultural beliefs about menstruation were found to further complicate the situation.

In Uganda's Eastern and Northern regions, stigma, fear, and misinformation about menstruation prevent many girls from attending school, while others resort to unsafe practices.

"These harmful beliefs, coupled with inadequate resources, have deeply affected the menstrual health and hygiene of female learners," Akol commented.

The report calls for urgent government intervention, including the provision of proper sanitation facilities, emergency menstrual materials, and comprehensive educational programs to dispel myths and reduce stigma.

Akol also emphasized the need for increased parental involvement and better teacher training to foster a supportive environment for female learners.

Failure to address these issues could perpetuate gender inequality in education and leave millions of girls without equal opportunities.