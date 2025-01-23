Nigeria: Bauchi First Lady Empowers 723 Women, Youths

Bauchi — About 723 women across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State were economically empowered by the Almuhibbah Foundation, a brainchild of the wife of the state Governor, Dr. A'isha Bala Mohammed.

Speaking at the flag -off of Almuhibbah Foundation Women and Youth Empowerment Programme yesterday, Aisha Mohammed said that it is one of the foundation's mission and core objectives to empower individuals, especially youths and women, through education, agriculture, health initiatives, and skill acquisition.

Mohammed expressed the belief that empowerment of the state communities is the key to creating lasting change, stressing that: "We have had the privilege of supporting more than twenty thousand people in this regard."

Almuhibbah founder said: "The businesses we are supporting today range from local catering, popcorn making, soft drink, tofu making (Awara), animal rearing, irrigation farming tools, tailoring machines, grinding machines, and deep Freezers to mention but a few."

The wife of the state governor explained that the initiatives have not only provided an avenue for financial independence, but also provided a sense of hope and purpose.

A'isha Mohammed recognised that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, saying it is the foundation's mission to ensure that the young people and women have the resources and knowledge they need to succeed.

She stressed the need for addressing the challenges that can hinder women and youth progress, particularly the issue of drug abuse which, she observed, is a major concern, with many young people falling into substance abuse, sometimes leading to devastating consequences for their health, families, and communities.

"The causes of drug abuse ranging from peer pressure, unemployment, lack of education, and social isolation to trauma and mental health issues, hence the foundation's belief that prevention through education is essential," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

First Lady A'isha assured the state of her foundation's commitment to providing lectures and awareness programmes to help youths and women understand the risks of drug abuse and the importance of making healthier choices in life

According to her, "Another critical issue that demands our attention is mental health. Mental health is often neglected, but it is just as important as physical health. Stigma and a lack of awareness prevent many individuals from seeking help for mental health issues."