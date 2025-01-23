Nigeria: Police Rescue AIG Odumosu's Wife, Neutralise Kidnappers, Recover Ransom

23 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have rescued AIG Hakeem Odumosu's wife, killed the her kidnappers and recovered the ransom paid.

Gunmen suspected had abducted the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the home of the Odumosus, shooting sporadically.

Confirming the incident in Abeokuta, spokesperson of the Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, said the State Police Command reacted swiftly to the abduction by deploying operatives to secure her release.

She said, "Information was received regarding the kidnapping of Mrs. Odumosu, a female resident of Aminu Street, Arepo, Ogun State".

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun applauded the Police Operatives and CP Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job in neutralising the kidnappers.

"We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country," Egbetokun said.

Announcing the new development in a statement on Thursday morning, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, promised to update the public on the development.

