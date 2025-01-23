Namibia: 'Private Security Needs Proper Training to Deal With Robberies'

A security expert and former police officer says private security guards need to be adequately trained on dealing with incidents like robberies.

Kennedy Mabuku, from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), spoke to Desert FM on Tuesday, following a weekend robbery that saw Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) losing diamonds worth about N$350 million.

Mabuku said the training of private security services in Namibia is not formally monitored.

"Like, for instance, some partnership or recognised training institutions that work with law-enforcement agencies," he said.

Mabuku said law-enforcement agencies such as the police should consider how security companies can be assisted.

He said officers should be prepared physically and intellectually.

Mabuku said guards are often not well equipped in terms of analysing a situation before they take action.

He urged security companies to consider training institutions recognised by the Namibia Qualifications Authority.

"The most important aspect is being able to critically analyse the situation; look at it before you act," Mabuku said.

Security Association of Namibia spokesperson Shahid Abrahams said security officers protecting businesses and private property are often members of under-represented economic communities who are unaware of their rights.

He said they are often injured on the job, work with dysfunctional equipment, and do not get support from their management.

"Companies need to start treating employees with respect," Abrahams said.

'SUSPEND NAMDIA BOARD'

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani this week called for the Namdia board to be suspended to provide the police the space to investigate the heist properly.

He was speaking to Desert FM on Tuesday.

Venaani also called on the minister of mines and energy to appoint a caretaker chief executive officer (CEO) for the company.

"The head of security must be relieved at this point in time. The CEO must be relieved and have a thorough investigation into what has transpired. The Namdia board must be relieved," he said.

Venaani said the police should remove officers they suspect of being involved in the heist from the investigation.

He said the ministry should temporarily suspend people in strategic positions to ensure they have no influence on the investigation.

"When I say suspend the CEO, it's to have an effective investigation as to what transpired. You cannot afford to have people in strategic places that could be,

I'm not saying she is involved, possibly involved," he said.