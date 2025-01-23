Namibia: Oshana Tackles Water Needs With 11 Earth Dams

To combat water scarcity and food insecurity exacerbated by recurrent droughts, 11 earth dams were recently excavated across the Oshana region.

This was completed by the Oshana Regional Council, with funding from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Oshana's chief regional officer, Theopolina Hamutumwa, announced on Tuesday.

She said the earth dams were completed in May last year.

"The Oshana region is currently dealing with drought affecting crops and drinking water for people and livestock. The council therefore awarded seven earth dam contracts in emergency," Hamutumwa said.

The dams were established as some residents and their livestock have been severely affected by water scarcity and food insecurity.

Hamutumwa said another four contracts were awarded prior to the excavation of the seven earth dams.

She said the agriculture ministry has also approved the excavation of eight earth dams in the region and sites for these dams have already been identified.

"In fact, one earth dam has been completed," she said.

Hamutumwa said challenges facing the region include water scarcity, food insecurity, poor road infrastructure and a high rate of youth unemployment.

Initially, the Oshana Regional Council planned to excavate a total of 44 earth dams in the region, but this is unlikely due to budgetary constraints, she said.

The earth dams will store floodwater and rainwater, which could then be used by residents and livestock during dry periods.

Part of the plan was also to establish mini green schemes at the earth dams to contribute to the country's food security.