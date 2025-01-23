Liberia: Justice Minister Denies Arrest Warrant for Speaker Koffa, Others

23 January 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh has dismissed social media rumors regarding an arrest warrant for House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and four other lawmakers related to the recent Capitol Building fire.

In an interview on OK FM's Morning Program, Tweh confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, clarifying that no arrests have been made thus far. He stated, "There is no arrest warrant for Speaker Koffa or any other lawmakers at this time. The investigation remains active, and if evidence establishes their involvement, they will be arrested. No one is above the law."

This denial follows widespread speculation fueled by viral social media posts alleging that Speaker Koffa, along with Representatives Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Saah Foko, and Abu Kamara, allegedly sponsored the Capitol fire. In light of the escalating tensions, Janga Kowo, Chairperson of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), issued a stern warning to authorities against arresting any CDC lawmakers, asserting that such actions would provoke significant backlash from the party.

The judicial process concerning the alleged arson has commenced, with Rafell A. Wilson serving as the first prosecution witness. He testified that evidence from defendant Thomas Etheridge's phone records implicates him in the fire incident during a preliminary hearing requested by the defense. Etheridge is represented by prominent lawyers including Cllrs. Jonathan Massaquor and M. Wilkins Wright.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has written the House naming Speaker Fonati Koffa, Abu Kamara, Frank Saah Foko, Jacob Debee, Marvin Cole, Prescilla Cooper, Dixon Siebo as persons of interest. The police have requested the House to turn over the named lawmakers for investigations

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.