Liberia: Justice Minister Denies Arrest Warrant for Speaker Koffa, Others

Monrovia — Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh has dismissed social media rumors regarding an arrest warrant for House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and four other lawmakers related to the recent Capitol Building fire.

In an interview on OK FM's Morning Program, Tweh confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, clarifying that no arrests have been made thus far. He stated, "There is no arrest warrant for Speaker Koffa or any other lawmakers at this time. The investigation remains active, and if evidence establishes their involvement, they will be arrested. No one is above the law."

This denial follows widespread speculation fueled by viral social media posts alleging that Speaker Koffa, along with Representatives Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Saah Foko, and Abu Kamara, allegedly sponsored the Capitol fire. In light of the escalating tensions, Janga Kowo, Chairperson of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), issued a stern warning to authorities against arresting any CDC lawmakers, asserting that such actions would provoke significant backlash from the party.

The judicial process concerning the alleged arson has commenced, with Rafell A. Wilson serving as the first prosecution witness. He testified that evidence from defendant Thomas Etheridge's phone records implicates him in the fire incident during a preliminary hearing requested by the defense. Etheridge is represented by prominent lawyers including Cllrs. Jonathan Massaquor and M. Wilkins Wright.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has written the House naming Speaker Fonati Koffa, Abu Kamara, Frank Saah Foko, Jacob Debee, Marvin Cole, Prescilla Cooper, Dixon Siebo as persons of interest. The police have requested the House to turn over the named lawmakers for investigations