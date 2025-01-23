Liberia: Speaker Koffa Calls for Int'l Assistance in Capitol 'Arson' Investigation

Monrovia — Embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa has urged government authorities to seek international assistance for a transparent and impartial investigation into the December 18, 2024, fire that devastated the Capitol Building.

Speaker Koffa's appeal, made on January 23, follows a formal communication from the Liberia National Police (LNP), which has identified several lawmakers, including Koffa, as persons of interest in the ongoing arson investigation.

In a letter addressed to the House of Representatives, the LNP named Koffa alongside Representatives Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Frank Foko, Priscilla Cooper, Abu Kamara, and Jacob C. Debee as part of its probe into the incident.

"Given the sensitive nature of this investigation and the need for transparent proceedings, we have identified members of your House as persons of interest and will be calling them for questioning. We assure the public that the investigation will be conducted professionally, with full respect for the rights of all individuals involved," the LNP stated.

The police have formally requested the appearance of the lawmakers to discuss their alleged involvement or knowledge of the events surrounding the blaze. They have also stressed the importance of cooperation from the House leadership in ensuring a thorough investigation and preventing future incidents of this nature.

The House leadership, under Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon, has scheduled an executive session for January 24 to deliberate on the LNP's request and determine the legislature's response.

In a public statement posted on social media, Speaker Koffa reaffirmed his innocence and commitment to cooperating with the investigation.

"Since the unfortunate occurrence of this event, I have consistently cooperated and ensured the cooperation of all persons under my employ. I must reiterate that I am and remain absolutely innocent of any involvement in this event," Koffa said.

He further called for external support to guarantee the investigation's credibility. "I again encourage the authorities to seek international partners' assistance to ensure a fair and impartial investigation," Koffa added.