Uganda: CEO Summit Uganda Fuels Women's Leadership With the Lean Forward Modular Program

Kampala — In a remarkable celebration of leadership, women's empowerment, and resilience, the CEO Summit Uganda graduated its second cohort of women leaders from the LEAN Forward Modular Program on Thursday, 16th January 2025.

The program is an open leadership development initiative that brings together women leaders from diverse backgrounds, companies, and sectors. It is designed to address the unique challenges women face in leadership by equipping participants with the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to thrive in both their professional and personal arenas.

The six-month program, which combines workshops, interactive modules, and personal development plans, culminated in a celebration of 16 trailblazing women who completed the program and are now poised to make a lasting impact in their industries and communities.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Mr. Stephen Mukasa, Managing Director of CEO Summit Uganda, applauded the graduates for their resilience and commitment to growth. He reiterated CEO Summit's dedication to closing the leadership gender gap, which remains a significant challenge globally.

He said, "Today, we celebrate the journey you have walked with the LEAN Forward Modular program and a movement aimed at redefining leadership in Uganda. LEAN Forward is a platform for breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and inspiring innovation. We eagerly anticipate seeing all that you will accomplish with the knowledge you have acquired."

The program's focus on empowerment resonated deeply with the participants. Ms. Emily Nakanga, Business Planning and Performance Manager at Uganda National Oil Company and the class president, shared how this experience is just the beginning of their journey and has transformed their approach to leadership, enabling them to embrace their unique strengths and drive meaningful change in their organizations.

She said, "We have learnt a lot through this program, and this is just the beginning of our journey. We also request the CEO Summit team to involve the leaders present in a larger network so that we can continue to network and leverage opportunities for growth, mentorship, and collaboration."

Key takeaways from the program included the importance of purpose and passion in leadership, as well as the need to build leadership around one's core values. The program's faculty featured renowned female leaders such as Mrs. Mona Muguma- Ssebuliba, CEO of aBi Finance Ltd; Ms. Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of Uganda National

Oil Company; Ms. Jenifer Bamuturaki, CEO of Uganda Airlines; Ms. Barbra Kasekende, Head of Business Advisory at Uganda Development Bank; and Ms. Ruth Sebatindira SC, founder of Ligomarc Advocates. These leaders shared their personal experiences of overcoming challenges and achieving success, particularly in male-dominated industries.

The LEAN Forward Modular Program is set to continue reaching more women leaders across Uganda, empowering them to address emerging challenges in leadership and ensuring the program remains a cornerstone for fostering inclusive leadership.

As Uganda strides toward a more inclusive future, initiatives like the LEAN Forward Modular Program are vital in creating a leadership landscape where diversity drives growth and innovation. The next cohort of the LEAN Forward Modular Program is scheduled to begin in March 2025.