Nigeria: Unilorin Alumni Crisis - Bot Calls for Ceasefire

22 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Board of Trustees (BoT) University of Ilorin Alumni Association has called for a ceasefire by the warring factions of the Alumni group.

Daily Trust reports that the association has been enmeshed in a protracted leadership between Dr. Wale Fasakin and Prof. AbdulRasheed Kilani, both laying claim to its hardship.

It was gathered that the Kilani's group is backed by the university authorities and other past alumni presidents.

Irked by the development, the executive committee of the alumni association, headed by Professor Kilani, recently asked security agencies to investigate Fashakin for alleged impersonation.

Fasakin has since maintained his innocence and position on the issue.

The development is coming after the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Wahab Egbewole, said the crisis 'has been exacerbated by undue attention to the factional President, Dr Wale Fasakin whose four-year tenure expired in March 2024'.

Speaking during a press conference after unveiling the 50th Anniversary logo of the institution recently, Egbewole said Fasakin's tenure is for a specific term, not a life president and the term ended ordinarily in March 2024.

"So if you have a tenure of four years from 2020, should you still be parading yourself again in 2025 as a president

"No!.. and as a matter of fact, the association is a well responsible one that we are proud of and we will continue to cherish", he noted.

But a statement by Cook on Tuesday, thanked the VC for its various notable achievements in office which are customary to the school.

The Board, while seeking an improved face for its alma mater, expressed dissatisfaction over the Alumni rift and the resultant negative effect on the image of the University community and the Association itself.

"For the purpose of permanent resolution to the conflict between the opposing parties, the Board, hereby, issues a cease fire, particularly, in online platforms, pages of newspapers and on any other platforms that may warrant," Cook said.

"By this, the Board expresses willingness to join hands with the governing council to resolve the crises before the end of the first quarter of the year 2025, God Willing", she noted.

The statement however directed all opposing parties to obey the directive and await further directives by the Board before the end of February, 2025.

It said Dr Fasakin and Prof Kilani, including other relevant leaders on the matter, will be contacted.

"The Board wishes all the parties concerned to exercise patience and be hopeful to see the end to the crisis in due course", it added.

