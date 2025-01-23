Africa: Egypt Among Africa's Top Tourist Destinations for '25

Egypt has been recognised by African media outlets as one of the top tourist destinations in 2025, thanks to its rich history, stunning landscapes, and affordable options.

Business Insider Africa ranked Egypt third on its list of the top 10 African travel destinations, praising its diverse tourism destinations, from cultural and historical landmarks to adventure and relaxation. The Giza Pyramids, Valley of the Kings, and Abu Simbel Temples were highlighted as must-visit attractions.

Atqnews, a travel platform, described Egypt as one of Africa's most attractive destinations, citing the iconic Giza Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and Nile cruises showcasing ancient temples. Egypt's Red Sea and Mediterranean beaches, the White Desert, and oases like Bahariya also drew praise.

The period from October to April was recommended as the best time to visit, offering mild weather and a vibrant mix of cultural and tourism experiences.