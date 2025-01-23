Africa: Egypt Among Africa's Top Tourist Destinations for '25

22 January 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has been recognised by African media outlets as one of the top tourist destinations in 2025, thanks to its rich history, stunning landscapes, and affordable options.

Business Insider Africa ranked Egypt third on its list of the top 10 African travel destinations, praising its diverse tourism destinations, from cultural and historical landmarks to adventure and relaxation. The Giza Pyramids, Valley of the Kings, and Abu Simbel Temples were highlighted as must-visit attractions.

Atqnews, a travel platform, described Egypt as one of Africa's most attractive destinations, citing the iconic Giza Pyramids, the Great Sphinx, and Nile cruises showcasing ancient temples. Egypt's Red Sea and Mediterranean beaches, the White Desert, and oases like Bahariya also drew praise.

The period from October to April was recommended as the best time to visit, offering mild weather and a vibrant mix of cultural and tourism experiences.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.