Egypt: France to Send Trade Mission to Egypt in May - Cabinet Statement

22 January 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

The Foreign Trade Advisors of France (CCE) is organizing a trade mission to Egypt next May, said Laurent Saint-Martin, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, as per an Egyptian Cabinet statement on Wednesday22/1/2025.

The French minister revealed the new trade mission during a meeting with Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Saint-Martin emphasised France's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Egypt, a key partner in sectors such as transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

The ministers reflected on the successes of their recent economic partnership, including the Egyptian-French Business Forum held in Paris and Marseille, which showcased opportunities for collaboration. They also discussed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding between Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Business France, aimed at boosting bilateral investment efforts.

Minister El-Khatib expressed optimism about furthering co-operation, reaffirming Egypt's status as a promising investment hub for French businesses. He highlighted the Egyptian government's proactive measures to create a favourable investment climate, streamline policies, and attract foreign capital.

The talks also touched on expanding French investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, industry, and technology, sectors identified as pivotal for Egypt's economic growth.

