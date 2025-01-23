Egypt: Hsbc Pledges Support for Egypt's Ambitious Economic Growth Plans

HSBC is positioning itself to play a key role in supporting Egypt's economic initiatives, offering expertise in financing large-scale projects and providing technical advisory services to drive sustainable growth, as per an Egyptian Cabinet statement on Wednesday 22/1/2025.

Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of Asia and Middle East at HSBC, shared this commitment during talks with Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, on the sidelines of the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The discussions emphasised Egypt's strategic position as a vital link connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe, underscoring its role in facilitating trade and unlocking significant investment opportunities.

Minister El-Khatib described Egypt as an ideal partner for HSBC, citing the country's geographic advantage as a launchpad for the bank's expansion across key markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Talks also addressed the government's ongoing investor-friendly reforms, including fiscal and trade policies designed to attract foreign investments and increase trade flows.

Highlighting future cooperation, Minister El-Khatib proposed a focus on financial technology advancements, including innovative digital banking solutions and payment systems aimed at enhancing financial inclusion across Africa and Asia.

HSBC was encouraged to use Egypt as a hub for scaling its presence in underserved banking markets in the region. Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening digital financial infrastructure to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions, supporting economic growth and financial access.

The meeting reaffirmed Egypt's growing significance as a regional economic leader and HSBC's commitment to deepening its ties with the country.