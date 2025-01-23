Egypt: Ariston Group Eyes Doubling Production in Egypt

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly met on Wednesday 22/1 /2025with Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman of Ariston Group, to discuss the company's expansion plans in Egypt.

The meeting, took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos and attended by top Egyptian officials, including Minister of Planning Rania Al-Mashat and Minister of Investment Hassan El-Khatib, underscored Egypt's commitment to supporting foreign investment.

Prime Minister Madbouly praised Ariston's longstanding presence in Egypt and expressed eagerness to see the group expand its operations. Paolo Merloni revealed the company's €30 million investment to double production in 2025, emphasizing the growing demand for Ariston's products in the Egyptian market.

Merloni also sought clarity on incentives for expanding operations and addressed challenges in sourcing manufacturing components.

Madbouly pledged full support, instructing the Minister El-Khatib to resolve any obstacles and ensure the group's plans move forward smoothly. Minister El-Khatib highlighted Egypt's stable monetary policies, assuring foreign investors of the ease of profit repatriation and a conducive environment for business growth.

Ariston's expansion signals rising confidence in Egypt's investment climate and reflects the country's push for enhanced industrial collaboration.