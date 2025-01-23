Egypt's PM Meets Chairman of 'Tamkeen' Bahraini Labor Fund in Switzerland

Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, met on Wednesday 22/1/2025 with Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of Tamkeen Bahraini Labor Fund, during his participation, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in the activities of the World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' in Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, Eng. Hassan Al-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Abdullah Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Trade, and Ambassador Mohamed Negm, Ambassador of Egypt to Switzerland.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and his greetings to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister.

Egypt's prime minister expressed his aspiration to receive the Crown Prince of Bahrain in Egypt as soon as possible, noting the depth of historical relations between the two countries, and his aspiration to strengthen cooperation between the two sides, especially with the convening of the joint committee between the two brotherly countries during the coming period.

Madbouly stressed that Egypt always seeks to deepen cooperation with Arab brothers and achieve security and stability, stressing that the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region constitutes an integral part of Egyptian national security.

Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also, conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain, to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labor Fund 'Tamkeen' stressed the depth of historical relations between the two countries, expressing his aspiration to increase the frameworks of cooperation in all fields.

In this regard, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stressed the aspiration of the Crown Prince of Bahrain to visit Egypt and deepen cooperation, expressing the deep appreciation of King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Crown Prince for Egypt and its Arab role in achieving security and stability.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two sides was emphasized in light of the challenges facing the region and the world, and their economic repercussions on the countries of the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A discussion also took place on the Egyptian efforts in cooperation with Qatar and the United States of America to implement all stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, to achieve security and stability in the region, alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people and provide them with the necessary humanitarian support.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his sincere wishes for the government and people of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain for security and stability, and that God Almighty protects the country from all harm.