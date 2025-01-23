Morocco's Fitur-2025 Pavilion Showcases Excellence of Kingdom's Booming Tourism Industry - Ambassador

Madrid — Morocco's Pavilion at the 45th International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid serves as an excellent showcase for Morocco's booming tourism sector, emphasized Morocco's Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich.

"Morocco's stand at this international fair highlights all the tourism opportunities offered by the Kingdom, showcasing the exceptional tourism of a rapidly developing country," Benyaich told MAP on the occasion of the official inauguration of FITUR-2025 on Wednesday.

Morocco's Pavilion at this global event welcomed a visit from King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, accompanied by prominent figures, who explored the splendor of this 700 m² space, meticulously designed to celebrate the authenticity and uniqueness of the Kingdom.

"We were honored to welcome Their Majesties, who appreciated a pavilion crafted in the pure Moroccan tradition to reflect the authenticity and uniqueness of Morocco as a destination," Benyaich said.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal and cultural dimension, "the Moroccan pavilion serves as a platform to promote the diverse experiences our country offers, ranging from its rich gastronomy to its enchanting landscapes, as well as its investment opportunities in the tourism sector," she emphasized.

The Moroccan stand this year highlights the regions of Errachidia and Tangier, true symbols of the Kingdom's cultural and natural heritage, showcasing their assets to attract an international audience and enhance Morocco's tourism appeal, she said.

Benyaich also recalled that Morocco achieved a historic record of 17.4 million visitors in 2024, including 3.5 million Spaniards, marking a 36% increase compared to the previous year and reaffirming its central position in the international tourism market.

As a major global tourism event, FITUR stands out on the international agenda as an unmissable gathering for professionals in the tourism sector. It offers a unique platform for exchanging ideas, strengthening business relations, and developing innovative strategies to boost tourism trade on a global scale.