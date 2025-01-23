Morocco's Fitur-2025 Pavilion Showcases Excellence of Kingdom's Booming Tourism Industry - Ambassador

22 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Madrid — Morocco's Pavilion at the 45th International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid serves as an excellent showcase for Morocco's booming tourism sector, emphasized Morocco's Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich.

"Morocco's stand at this international fair highlights all the tourism opportunities offered by the Kingdom, showcasing the exceptional tourism of a rapidly developing country," Benyaich told MAP on the occasion of the official inauguration of FITUR-2025 on Wednesday.

Morocco's Pavilion at this global event welcomed a visit from King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, accompanied by prominent figures, who explored the splendor of this 700 m² space, meticulously designed to celebrate the authenticity and uniqueness of the Kingdom.

"We were honored to welcome Their Majesties, who appreciated a pavilion crafted in the pure Moroccan tradition to reflect the authenticity and uniqueness of Morocco as a destination," Benyaich said.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal and cultural dimension, "the Moroccan pavilion serves as a platform to promote the diverse experiences our country offers, ranging from its rich gastronomy to its enchanting landscapes, as well as its investment opportunities in the tourism sector," she emphasized.

The Moroccan stand this year highlights the regions of Errachidia and Tangier, true symbols of the Kingdom's cultural and natural heritage, showcasing their assets to attract an international audience and enhance Morocco's tourism appeal, she said.

Benyaich also recalled that Morocco achieved a historic record of 17.4 million visitors in 2024, including 3.5 million Spaniards, marking a 36% increase compared to the previous year and reaffirming its central position in the international tourism market.

As a major global tourism event, FITUR stands out on the international agenda as an unmissable gathering for professionals in the tourism sector. It offers a unique platform for exchanging ideas, strengthening business relations, and developing innovative strategies to boost tourism trade on a global scale.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.